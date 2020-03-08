HICKORY — Toughness. Resiliency. Determination.
Those were the buzz words in the Freedom boys basketball team’s locker room Saturday night.
And with good reason.
Once again, one of senior point guard James Freeman’s signature no-fear drives to the basket got the job done.
As No. 5 Hunter Huss made run after run at them, the No. 3 Patriots never folded and never lost sight of the finish line on their way to an NCHSAA 3A West Regional final game win in Lenoir-Rhyne’s Shuford Gym, 58-56, sending them through to next Saturday’s state title contest in Raleigh.
With 42.5 seconds to go, Freeman knifed through the Huss defense for the game-winner, then the Patriots held on as two HHS attempts from beyond the arc missed the mark in the final 12 seconds. Qualique Garner’s defensive rebound off the second miss with 0.3 seconds left ended it.
“Just like the last game whenever (Ben Tolbert) hit the game-winner, I don’t think it matters who hits it as long as it gets hit,” Freeman said. “We don’t care who gets credit. It was a team effort. It was fun. I just love to compete in any game.”
After FHS led by as many as nine late in the first half, the Huskies drew to within a point on four different occasions in the final 10 minutes before finally tying the game on an and-one play with 3:24 to go and taking the lead on a 3-pointer 15 seconds later.
But just like the first four times, the Patriots had an answer. After Garner’s basket made the deficit one, Freeman grabbed a defensive rebound on the other end and drove coast-to-coast for a layin and a foul, sinking the free throw to give FHS a two-point lead with 2:37 to go.
Huss tied it right back with a rebound basket on the other end. After the teams traded scoreless blows for the next minute, a Huskies turnover out of bounds set up Freeman’s winner.
“We just have such a good senior group,” said FHS first-year coach Clint Zimmerman. “And we’ve talked about it all year — toughness and togetherness when other teams make runs. That’s what they were. They were resilient, they didn’t panic. We’ve been in that situation before. We were down even bigger against Weddington. These guys just keep battling, they keep fighting and they keep believing in each other.
“They put a coat of armor over themselves and around everybody. They just don’t let anybody else in. Huss is a very talented team, and they’re very well coached. We were just able to come out and do a little bit more. We always say we only need to win by one. Tonight, we found a way to win by two.”
Absorbing a trio of Huss charges staked Freedom the early lead, and the Patriots stayed ahead or even until the middle stages of the second quarter when the Huskies put together their first run of the game, a 5-0 rally to take the lead.
But Freedom responded with its first big answer of the game, a 13-2 run highlighted by some big plays at the rim by senior post Jayden Birchfield — a rebound basket, a three-point play off a Quentin Rice steal and another layin off a Garner assist.
“We work on getting offensive rebounds in practice every day,” Birchfield said. “My teammates were boxing people out, so I just had the opportunity to go put it back.”
It was that kind of game for Freedom, which had to shift from its usual high-flying attack to one that operated more in close quarters. While FHS only went 1 of 18 from beyond the arc, the Patriots outscored Huss in the paint, 40-36 and held pace with the Huskies on the boards, 36-all.
Bradley Davis, the team’s top shooter on the season, made a number of big baskets inside, driving inside to paydirt three times in the third quarter and earning a trip to the foul line to start the fourth.
“(Huss’ defenders) were just coming up so hard on me, I just thought I’d make a move and go by them,” he said.
“We don’t rely on just making 3s,” Zimmerman added. “We know we can make jumpers, but that’s not what we hang our hat on. What we hang our hat on is our ability to defend and us being tough together and being a family. It doesn’t matter if we make jumpers because we’ve got a lot of guys who can impact the game in a lot of different ways.”
Only four FHS players scored, but senior starters Freeman (19), Birchfield (15), Davis (14) and Garner (10) all finished in double figures.
“I’ve never made it this far,” Garner said. “I’ve always been out in the first round. My first year here, it feels really good to keep going. Now my dream has come true and we’re going to states.”
But before they look too far ahead to next weekend’s battle with East champ and top seed Fayetteville Westover (30-0) at NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum, the Patriots — who’ll be looking to improve to 4-0 all-time in state championship games — are going to relish this one.
“We’re just going to enjoy tonight,” Zimmerman said. “We’re going to all let it soak in. We’re going to enjoy it all day (Sunday). Then Monday, we’ll figure out all that other stuff. We have got to enjoy success. At Freedom High School, we have had so much of it that sometimes we get caught up in the next. Tonight, we’re going to enjoy this, remember this and talk about it.
“I’m just so proud of their toughness, their fight and their determination. I love these guys. It’s just a heck of a win.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
