GLEN ALPINE — Officials with the Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame say this year’s ninth annual HOF induction ceremony is postponed.
The group says it will announce the 2020 class but wait until 2021 to officially induct those members in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
A Facebook post on the group’s page on Thursday read: “Officials with the Ruritan Club have decided to postpone this year’s Sport Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction due to the ongoing uncertainty with the COVID-19 issues. At this time, there will be inductees named and honored for the year of 2020, but not inducted until the 2021 banquet scheduled for Oct. 16, 2021. More information will follow in the upcoming month.”
Founded in 2012, the GA Sports HOF currently has 38 members and typically inducts four or five each year at their banquet, which has been held every year in the fall (normally October) at the Glen Alpine United Methodist Church fellowship hall.
The group accepts annual nominations then votes from that pool to select the newest members, which are normally announced in August or September.
The HOF is comprised of Jim Benfield, Jack Crump, Ralph Hawkins, Wayne Kiser and Ralph “Jug” Wilson (class of 2012); Charles “Hoof” Bennett, Carol McGalliard Causby, J.C. Fox and Jack Warren Hyatt (2013); Lane “Doc” Arrington, Jerry Duckworth Sr., Marcus Martin and Harold “Glenn” Winters (2014); Graham “Pee Wee” Anderson, Tom Biggerstaff, Dale Herron, Greg McGee and Vonda Stroupe (2015); Bob Benfield, John McGalliard, Ray Merrill and Victor Scott (2016); Hilda Wells Howerton, Gorman Pitts, Everette Pollard, Raymond Scott and Bobby Sparks (2017); Frank Kincaid, Gary Meise, Paul Noles, Richard Smith, Bill Reep and James Wilson (2018); and Bob Butler, Harold Daves, Bruce Pollard, Mac Poteat and Patricia Reeps Williams (2019).
