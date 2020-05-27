ALTAMAHAW — N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday during a news conference had sharp criticism for officials at Ace Speedway in Alamance County after the race track allowed about 4,000 in attendance Saturday for its Memorial Day weekend return to racing.
Cooper said it is "dangerous and reckless to try to draw a crowd. I hope and pray that no one gets sick or even dies from that gathering."
However, Alamance County officials say they was surprised that the governor’s office didn't reach out to the county prior to the event after it requested guidance and input, according to a statement emailed to the Winston-Salem Journal.
“Alamance County Government has repeatedly reached out to Governor Cooper and NCDHHS for guidance in how to assist Ace Speedway to operate in a safe manner,” the statement said.
Alamance County says it sent a letter to Cooper on April 20, requesting that a regional approach to reopening be considered and that local governments participate in decision-making. The county says it did not receive a direct response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.