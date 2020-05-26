The GPro Tour, a golf mini-tour which calls the Carolinas home, recently announced its return to tournament action will take place June 23-25 at the sixth annual Mimosa Open hosted by Mimosa Hills Golf Club.
The tour, which has held both summer and fall events at Mimosa since 2015, has been off since March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It also recently announced its next two events after Mimosa will be the Kannapolis Open hosted by The Club at Irish Creek from July 7-9 and the Greenville Open hosted by Brook Valley Country Club from July 21-23.
The tour also says it is restructuring its current season to wrap around and end June 30, 2021. It says its full schedule for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year will be announced soon and will feature “a projected two events per month.”
The tour has announced a special “Covid-19 Code of Conduct” for players to follow and says additionally, no spectators will be allowed on-site at Mimosa, a policy it will review going forward for each event afterward.
Each round of this year’s event at Mimosa will be a single-tee start at 7:30 a.m.
