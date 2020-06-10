When Jayden Birchfield stepped onto the field at Patriots Stadium in 2017 to take the reins of the Freedom football team’s offense, it didn’t take long to show he belonged.
Soon, he was also setting records … from the county’s single-game passing yards mark he broke then re-broke as a sophomore, to the county career passing yards mark previously held by Michael Helms that Birchfield set as a junior.
After breaking other county records on the gridiron and excelling on the basketball hardwood in Crump-Rogers Gymnasium, Birchfield was recently given the highest honor to complete his prep athletic career, being named the FHS male athlete of the year.
“I cannot think of a better representative of Freedom High School and the Freedom community than Jayden,” said first-year Freedom basketball coach Clint Zimmerman.
Birchfield led this year’s Patriot football team to county-best totals in points (42.3) and yards (412.9) per game as he also repeated as NWC 3A/4A offensive player of the year.
He also shared this season’s county player of year honor with Draughn quarterback Braxton Cox after setting new records for passing touchdowns in a game (six, vs. Draughn), career passing yards (8,288), career offensive yards (8,931), career passing touchdowns (81) and total offensive scores accounted for (117).
He’s also the county record holder for total TDs accounted for in a game (seven, twice), passing yards in a game (445), passing yards in a season (3,244) and total touchdowns in a season (42), and at one point earlier in his career, shared the county mark for single-season passing TDs (30).
“Jayden is not only an elite athlete, but he is also a great human being,” said Freedom football assistant coach Antonio Lyerly. “I have had the pleasure of knowing Jayden since he was in the seventh grade, and he is a great leader and he genuinely cares for people. I have to give his parents and grandparents a ton of credit for raising him up to be what he is today.”
His senior season totals included 2,265 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns on 158 of 260 completions, as well as 15 rushing touchdowns (third in county) off 643 rushing yards (fourth in county).
He will be continuing his career in football, which he noted as his favorite sport, next season for the Navy Midshipmen.
“It was never about the stats for him, he just loves the game of football,” said Lyerly.
As part of the co-state championship basketball team, Birchfield earned all-conference and all-county (honorable mention) honors after averaging 4.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
His favorite memory was Freedom’s 3A West Regional final hoops victory by two points over Hunter Huss at Lenoir-Rhyne.
“He was instrumental for the basketball team this year,” said Zimmerman. “He literally made everyone better every day. No matter if that was practice, the weight room, a film session or games, he approached everything with a winning attitude. He will be greatly missed not only in the athletic department but in the school as a whole.”
After leaving his mark at FHS, Birchfield says he truly has a lot to be thankful for in terms of what he has achieved.
“I have learned to always stay humble and work hard (in my four years at FHS),” said Birchfield. “I want to thank all the administrators that have helped me along the way, especially Coach (Casey) Rogers. He kind of took me in and was always there when I needed him.”
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.