ICARD — The story of Brett Childers’ athletic career at East Burke is an inspiring one of overcoming the adversity of injuries and being a fierce competitor with his 5-foot-9 figure in both football and basketball.
His faith will tell also his story, as he and his twin brother, Chase, will be remembered for years as role models to younger Cavalier teammates.
Brett’s hard work and determination as a Cavalier student-athlete recently earned him the Alex Gugouis Award for East Burke male athlete of the year for 2019-20. The award is presented “to the male athlete that best emulates Alex’s qualities of athletics, academic achievement, leadership and citizenship.”
“We had a lot of good candidates this year (for the award), and it was honorable for Brett to win it this year,” said EB basketball coach Jerome Ramsey. “Brett has got great character, he’s a tough and humble kid and very deserving of this award.”
Childers played in 35 career games over the last two seasons for Ramsey. He was a key defender, coming off the bench for the Cavaliers to grab key rebounds at various times this past season, including in the home upset win over then conference-leading West Caldwell.
Childers also drew charges in six different games, including postseason contests versus Draughn and East Lincoln.
His favorite sport at EBHS, though, will always be football, where he teamed with Chase in the defensive backfield, and with his older brother, Matt, and father, Jim, coaching on the sidelines.
“My favorite memory this year is being able to walk onto Danny Williams Field every Friday night and to be able to look across the stadium with the lights on and the crowd roaring. … Just being in an East Burke football uniform one last time,” said Childers.
Brett began his senior season on the gridiron by starting at quarterback due to an injury to the projected starter, completing 15 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown against Freedom.
He also added 492 career rushing yards, 306 career receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Defensively, he accounted for 133 career tackles and two interceptions — including a return for a touchdown versus West Caldwell to open his junior season as EB pitched a shutout.
He finished his career as a two-time all-county player with an all-conference selection as a junior.
After donning the Cavalier two-tone blue, Brett and Chase are now set to move on to the next level with football at Lenoir-Rhyne University wearing the Bears’ cardinal and black.
“I spent my entire life around East Burke athletics,” said Childers. “It wasn’t until 2016 that I was able to truly understand what it meant to be a Cavalier and was able to develop a brotherhood with my teammates and my East Burke family.”
Brett also leaves with words of advice for future EB players based on what he has learned in the last four years: “Be patient. God’s timing is perfect. And in everything you do, do it with love and a full heart,” he said.
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
