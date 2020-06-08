VALDESE — Nick Chrisco contributed in more ways than one for Draughn’s athletic programs, bolstering the cross country, football, basketball and track & field squads over the last four years.
His all-around contributions recently earned Chrisco the 2019-20 DHS male co-athlete of the year award.
“Nick might be one of the best kids to walk through the doors of Draughn High School,” said Draughn football coach Chris Powell. “He is devoted to his team and betters everyone around him.”
Chrisco set three football records at his receiver position for the Wildcats this past year: 72 catches, 970 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. His 1,123 career receiving yards are No. 2 all-time, and his 14 career receiving TDs represent another school-best mark.
On defense in 2019, Chrisco recorded 70 tackles, two for loss, with a sack, two pass breakups and two interceptions.
He also earned his share of postseason honors including all-county and all-conference, was named team co-MVP and won the Brandon “Motivated” Cook award at a team ceremony.
“Nick has always been one of the leaders in the locker room,” said sophomore teammate Trey Kincaid. “He always had a never-give-up type of attitude. He was sure to let us know that he had our back as well.”
Also taking home all-county honorable mention honors in basketball, Chrisco averaged 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 steals over the winter. One of his best performances came in a home win over West Iredell, scoring 16 points and draining four 3-pointers. He scored a career-best 20 in a game before Christmas.
While football made a huge turnaround en route to its first state playoff berth since 2012, Chrisco also filled a much larger role than in previous years on the hardwood and helped DHS extend its postseason streak to a program-record four years in that sport.
“It has been a pleasure to coach Nick as well as the other three seniors,” said Draughn basketball coach Yates Jensen. “This has been a special group in that we were fortunate enough to enjoy a lot of success.”
In the only track and field meet for Draughn this year, Chrisco won the discus event at the Bunker Hill Kickoff meet coming off a runner-up finish at last year’s NWFAC 2A championship meet.
“Nick is one of those special athletes that makes every team that he is a part of better,” said Draughn track coach Steve Shuping. “He works extremely hard in everything he takes on. I know he will be successful in whatever he pursues.”
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
