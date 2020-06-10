Blaikley Crooks excelled for the Freedom girls basketball team all four years in high school.
Her career with the Lady Patriots included being named all-conference four times and all-county three times as well as playing in three NCHSAA 3A West Regional finals and winning the NWC 3A/4A regular-season and tournament titles four times apiece.
She also participated in soccer and tennis while at FHS, and Crooks recently capped her Lady Patriot athletic career as FHS’ female athlete of the year for 2019-20.
“Blaikley has improved more as a player and a leader in her four-year career than anyone I have ever coached,” said Lady Patriots coach Amber Reddick. “She came in as a really good player, but she turned herself into a great player and leader through her hard work, her dedication in the offseason, her competitiveness and her willingness to make everyone around her better.”
Crooks’ finished her senior season with per-game averages of 15.2 points (third in county), 8.3 rebounds (led team; third in county), 3.2 assists (fourth in county) and 2.5 steals (t-third in county). The season also featured a Lady Pats’ 29-0 run to the regional final at Lenoir-Rhyne — where Crooks will be continuing her basketball career on the collegiate level this coming winter.
“I have learned what it takes to compete at a high level (in four years at Freedom) while also being able to focus on other things, such as academics,” said Crooks, who was named NWC player of year and repeated as Burke County player of year.
“I’ve also learned nothing is guaranteed and to never take anything for granted.”
Crooks was also named MVP of the Freedom Christmas Invitational this winter and was a member of the All-District 10 first team as well as being selected with FHS teammates Josie Hise for the East-West All-Star game, which wound up being canceled.
“Blaikley is a true leader who pushed us all to play our absolute best," said Hise. "As her teammate, I knew I could trust her to make the right decision. Not only is she my basketball teammate, but she is someone I can count on off the court as well.”
Other hoops career statistical highlights for Crooks included 146 career deflections, six charges drawn and a 1.08 assist-to-turnover ratio. In her final year, she established new career-highs with 27 points (vs. McDowell) and 15 rebounds (vs. South Caldwell), scored in double figures 24 consecutive games and posted 11 double-doubles, including one in her final game against Southeast Guilford (15 points, 10 rebounds).
“She is a coach’s dream and will be sorely missed,” said Reddick. “She has had a phenomenal impact on our program and has helped set the tone for future players.”
Her favorite memory from this past year came during the Lady Pats’ playoff run, a fourth-round matchup with an Enka team that pushed FHS to the wire in a December home win. Freedom led 19-2 out the gate in the rematch, and it was all but over early.
“With an almost sold-out crowd and a very hyped student section, the environment was amazing and we were able to get a big win to send us into the regional finals. I will never forget that moment playing in front of the best fans,” Crooks said.
Before this spring’s soccer season got cut short, Crooks was a returning starter for the Lady Patriots, having scored 15 goals in the last two seasons. In tennis in the fall, she and Savannah Vandergriff claimed a second consecutive county doubles championship.
Along with playing basketball for the Lady Bears, Crooks will major in medical studies, already having earned her CNA certification in the nursing program at FHS.
She plans to further her studies with a master’s degree in hopes to either be a physician assistant or a nurse practitioner upon graduation.
