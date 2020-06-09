ICARD — The fifth member of her immediate family to compete in athletics at East Burke, Riley Haas was a part of history for the Lady Cavaliers basketball team.
Also contributing to volleyball and softball during her four years at EB, Haas recently earned the Ray Childers Award as East Burke High School’s female athlete of the year for 2019-20. Childers was a local businessman and supporter of high school athletics, and the award is annually presented to a senior female athlete that is “exemplary in not only athletics but academics and citizenship.”
“What makes her great is not only is she a great player but she is a great teammate,” said Lady Cavaliers basketball coach Crystal Bartlett. “Riley always wanted to win and never cared about her stats.”
Haas led the Lady Cavs to the fourth round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs — the third time in her prep career the team advanced at least that far — as she averaged 14.5 points per game plus 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. She ranked second in the county in rebounds and blocks and fourth in scoring.
Her season-high was 30 points in a win over Foard as she was trying to chase down the single-game scoring record set by her mother Michelle Watson Haas in 1988 (40 points vs Hickory).
“She was a supporter and uplifter to everyone (this season),” said Haas’ EB classmate and teammate Sarah Grace Lockee.
Along with being named to the all-county, all-district and all-conference teams, Haas was also named MVP of the NWFAC 2A tournament for a second straight year.
EB set many team records during her playing days, including a 20-game win streak this season as well as a current 60-game win streak against conference opposition dating back to December 2016.
“It shows through all our players (how great a teammate Haas is),” said Bartlett. “They always had each other’s backs and cared for one another.”
In her three seasons of varsity volleyball as a middle blocker, Haas recorded career totals of 346 kills, 327 blocks and 167 digs with a career serving percentage of 98 percent.
“She was our silent assassin,” said EB volleyball coach Tracy Greene. “Riley is a quiet player who would seem to come out of nowhere for a big stuff block or a dominant kill. The team will miss her steady leadership on the floor next season.”
In the 2019 softball season, Haas recorded 23 hits (six doubles) and seven RBIs and scored six runs. She didn’t get to play a game on the diamond this season before the season was shut down.
Haas next plans to attend a college to play basketball and hopes to one day become a P.E. teacher.
She left behind some advice to future Lady Cavalier student-athletes.
“I learned to not take these four years of high school for granted because it could possibly be the last time you see your best friends from school,” said Haas. “(I’ve also learned) to have a great time and not waste these precious moments of your life, make the most out of every opportunity you have and not give up on the little things, and to be yourself and not change for anyone.”
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.