VALDESE — In his senior season, Denver Treadway stepped out of the periphery and into major starring roles for Draughn’s football and basketball teams.
His strong athletic achievements recently allowed Treadway to claim the 2019-20 DHS male co-athlete of the year award.
Treadway joined in a record receiving corps for the Wildcats in football in the fall as they earned their highest win total in the last nine seasons. He was then one of three Draughn players to finish with a double-figure scoring average on the hardwood.
“He is one of those kids you loved to coach,” said Draughn football coach Chris Powell. “He just wants to compete.”
Treadway finished with 873 receiving yards on 53 receptions with nine touchdown catches, ranking second at DHS all-time on the single-season yards list and No. 1 all-time in career receiving yards (1,148).
His season-high of 127 yards came at home in a win versus Avery County, and he added a three-touchdown performance in a road rout of Cherryville.
On defense, Treadway recorded 41 tackles, four for loss, and grabbed two interceptions with a forced fumble and fumble recovery to earn all-conference and all-county honors.
In basketball, Treadway finished third on the team in scoring (11.3 ppg) with a season-high 24 points twice, coming against both West Iredell and Forbush.
He also averaged 4.3 assists (second in county), 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals (third in county) to earn all-county second-team honors and be named to the NWFAC all-tournament team.
“Denver has been a fierce competitor who made major contributions to our team,” said Draughn basketball coach Yates Jensen.
Looking back at the last four years competing for the Wildcats, Treadway said he has a huge appreciation for all those who helped him succeed.
“Each head coach and assistant coach have poured into me in different ways, and I’m thankful for each one of them,” said Treadway. “I’ve learned in my four years that teams don’t have to have the most skill to compete and win.”
Like Nick Chrisco, with whom Treadway shared the DHS top boys award this year, Treadway will attend Guilford College starting this fall to play football.
