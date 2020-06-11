After somewhat slow starts, Jackson Vance and Patton High finished the football season strong in the fall and did the same in basketball in the winter.
Vance’s big contributions to both Panthers teams recently earned him the 2019-20 PHS male athlete of the year award.
“Dedicated and versatile (are) two words I would use to describe Jackson Vance,” said Patton basketball coach Dennis Brittain.
Vance showed that dedication in leading Patton’s basketball team to its first conference tournament championship — his favorite memory of the school year, he says — with a 25-point performance vs. Hibriten in an overtime comeback title game victory. He was named tournament MVP after scoring 16 the previous day versus West Caldwell in the semifinals.
Patton followed that with a narrow first-round playoff road win, taking a postseason game for a third straight season and reaching 20 overall wins for the year in the process.
“He was definitely an offensive weapon for us especially when he got into a rhythm from the 3-point line,” said Brittain. “I certainly admired how hard he worked for us on both ends of the floor. He was a complete player, as he and (Finn) Rigsbee almost always ended up drawing the defensive assignments on the other team’s best scorers.”
Vance was named to the all-county (first team), all-conference and all-district teams, finishing with averages of 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He will next be going on to continue his basketball career at Montreat College.
“I feel very fortunate to have coached him,” Brittain added. “The best part about Jackson is he is just as good of a person as he is a basketball player.”
On the gridiron, Vance earned all-conference and all-county (second team) honors after rushing for 427 yards and five touchdowns and also adding on defense 56 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
The Panthers made a playoff push late, beating conference second-place finisher Bunker Hill, but fell just shy of a bid.
"Jackson is a fantastic student-athlete," said Patton assistant football coach Trey Justice. "He’s exactly what you look for in a player: coachable, talented, diverse, flexible, smart and willing. He goes the extra mile every play, rarely comes out of the game and is always looking to do more for his team to help them succeed. It was an honor to coach Jackson."
Vance has much admiration for the support he has received as a student-athlete over these last four years on Enola Road.
“I’ve learned to be a better person in life from my coaches and friends and family,” he said. “I would like to thank all my friends, family and coaches for all the help growing up through Patton High School.”
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
