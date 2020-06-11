From a winless season as a freshman to easily the best season in Patton volleyball history this past year as a junior, Ella Gragg has keyed a huge turnaround for the Lady Panthers.
For her contributions heading into her senior season, she was recently named the PHS female athlete of the year for 2019-20.
“Ella is a phenomenal athlete,” said Lady Panthers coach Cindy Powell. “She works hard on and off the court, puts in the extra hours outside of Patton gym and is dedicated to her team and sport.”
Last fall for the Lady Panthers featured a second-place tie in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with West Iredell, an NWFAC tournament title match appearance and the program’s first-ever trip past round two of the 2A state playoffs.
Patton advanced all the way to the fourth round, taking the first set before falling at Brevard to cap a 23-win season. The previous program record was 15 wins in a season.
Gragg was awarded the conference player of the year award along with being named to the all-conference tournament team and receiving an All-West selection. It was the third consecutive season she was named to the all-conference team (honorable mention in 2017). She also received accolades from MaxPreps as a state player of the week late in this past season.
The two-time team offensive MVP crossed over the 1,000 career kills mark, finishing the season with a whopping 771. She was among the national leaders according to statistics on MaxPreps in both total kills and kills per set.
“I love playing with Ella because she is hard-working and doesn’t like to lose,” said sophomore teammate Kenady Roper. “She is always striving to make herself and her team better.”
Gragg’s favorite memory from last season was the second-round road playoff game at West Stanly, when PHS escaped a 2-0 set deficit to pull out the triumph.
“We lost the first two sets badly but came back to win the next three sets and the game,” said Gragg. “This allowed us to play our third-round playoff game at Patton (vs. Surry Central) on the day of homecoming in front of the biggest crowd we’ve ever had. It was a day I’ll always remember, winning in three sets and crossing over 1,000 kills.”
With one more season left to lead the Lady Panthers to even greater heights, Gragg has learned a lot already as far as what it takes to be a leader.
“I’ve learned firsthand that practice and hard work really do pay off,” she said. “Our team has grown and improved a lot because the majority of us now continue to play and practice in the offseason.”
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
