VALDESE — Following in the footsteps of her older siblings Ashley and Alex, who both set their mark in athletics at Draughn, Abby Parker took her own path as a three-sport Lady Wildcat athlete in tennis, basketball and soccer.
Her contributions and achievements over the last four years recently earned Parker the 2019-20 DHS female athlete of the year honor.
“Coaching Abby has been a pleasure. She is a leader on and off the field,” said Draughn soccer coach Jamie Ward. “No matter where I need her on the field, she was willing to make it work.”
Parker’s senior year saw her earn All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference honors in both tennis and basketball — no team was selected in soccer due to a shortened spring season, though Parker was all-conference last spring — to go with all-county second-team basketball recognition.
In tennis, Parker competed in the No. 2 singles spot while teaming with Hailey Kincaid at No. 1 in doubles.
She finished second in scoring (11.1) for the Lady Wildcats in the winter as they returned to the state playoffs after a one-year hiatus while also adding averages of 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.7 assists.
“I am so proud of the progress she has made over the years,” said Lady Wildcats hoops coach Liz Taylor. “Her senior year was the most outstanding due to her hard work and desire to get better.”
Parker’s favorite moment of the school year also came on the hardwood, hitting the buzzer beater to send a home conference game with West Iredell into overtime by scoring each of the last five points of regulation.
“Feeling the whole team behind me when the shot went in was cool,” said Parker.
Kincaid, her long-time teammates in both sports, added: “I’ve been blessed to play with Abby the last four years. I will forever cherish the memories of us on and off the court. Abby will always be the best doubles partner and (number) 30 to me. I’ve been blessed to have her as a teammate and friend.”
Parker was a key defender for the Lady Wildcats soccer team over the years.
“She was a pivotal player in the backfield,” said Ward. “She had multiple stops and stopped shots in front of the goal.”
As the sibling legacy for the Parkers at DHS has reached its completion, Abby says she’s grateful for all that she was able to accomplish in her four years.
“(I’ve learned) never take anything for granted because you never know when it could all be taken away from you,” she said. “Take advantage of the activities within the school, because that’s what makes DHS a family.”
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.