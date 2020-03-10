For the second Monday in a row, the Freedom girls soccer topped rival Patton behind the leg of freshman forward Abby Bryant.
Bryant scored both goals in a 2-0 Lady Patriots’ home triumph at the Catawba River Soccer Complex, her third straight game with a pair of goals. It was Freedom’s fourth consecutive win, all versus in-county foes.
The game remained scoreless until Freedom (4-1) finally broke through in the 56th minute. Bryant sped past the Lady Panthers defense and placed one a shot past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Danielle Wojcik.
Eight minutes later, Bryant found her way past the defense once again, nailing another shot into the back of the net to cement the final score.
“The big key for us is we have an intelligent group of players,” Freedom coach Adam Mazzolini said. “When we need to make an adjustment, they immediately do it. They come out, we talk and then they fix it. We rarely make the same mistake twice and everybody is just doing their individual job.”
Patton falls to 2-2 overall with its two-game win streak snapped.
- Corey Carroll
EB 1, West Lincoln 1
The Lady Cavaliers (0-2-1) brought home a nonconference tie from Lincolnton on Monday as Maya Chrisco scored East Burke’s lone goal and Daisey Jantes (two saves) and Anderson McNeil (four saves) split time at goalkeeper.
BASEBALL
Bunker Hill 5, EB 1
Facing a 3-0 deficit in the bottom of the third inning Monday night in the league opener, Dalton Teague was able to cross home plate for the host Cavaliers (0-2, 0-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.), their only run of the game, off a throwing error.
EB couldn't get any other offense much going despite a two-hit performance at the plate by Ryan Isbell. Cooper Greene started on the mound for EB with Teague later pitching in relief.
- Jason Baker
SOFTBALL
Bunker Hill 10, EB 0 (5 inn.’s)
The Lady Cavaliers (0-3, 0-1 NWFAC) couldn't get anything going offensively Monday in Icard, dropping their conference opener by run rule to Bunker Hill.
Only Kaleigh Icard was able to get on base for EB off a third-inning walk. Ashlyn Stilwell started in the pitching circle for four innings, with Icard relieving her in the fifth.
Allie Cooke started a double play in the top of the second, making a catch in right field and forcing a putout at first base to lead EB defensively.
- Jason Baker
St. Stephens 12, Freedom 0 (6 inn.’s)
The host Lady Patriots (2-2, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) allowed three or more runs in the top of the third, fourth and sixth in Monday’s league-opening run-rule setback.
Morgan Maynor led Freedom at the plate with two walks and a single for a perfect game in terms of on-base percentage, while Brandi Buchanan and Sarah Armentrout both doubled once and Abigayle Jernigan singled.
TENNIS
EB 9, Bunker Hill 0
The Cavaliers (2-1, 1-0 NWFAC) claimed a second straight match Monday at home, sweeping their league debut. EB singles winners included No. 1 Thomas Wentz (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Parker Lingerfelt (6-1, 6-0), No. 3 Chimoua Yang (6-0, 6-1), No. 4 Tommy Lo (6-0, 6-0), No. 5 Raelen Lo (6-0, 6-4) and No. 6 Justin Jones (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles play, No. 1 Lingerfelt/T. Lo won 8-4, No. 2 Yang/R. Lo won 8-2 and No. 3 Robbie Stringfield/Landon Lennex won 8-0.
GOLF
Mace, EB lead locals in NWFAC opener
Host East Burke placed fourth (200) to lead the three local teams in Monday’s conference season opener at Hampton Heights in Hickory. The Cavaliers were paced by sophomore Sam Mace, whose nine-hole score of 40 was good for seventh place individually (one stroke out of a five-way tie for second).
EB’s other teams scores came via Cole Rowe (48), Caleb Hudson (52) and Ayden Marshburn (60). Patton (223) and Draughn (235) placed fifth and sixth respectively, led by Nash Benson (45) and Gabe Cornett (50).
West Caldwell had four of the top six individuals including medalist Noah Bumgarner (35).
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
