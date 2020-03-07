The Freedom softball team hung 11 runs on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning to highlight Friday’s 17-3, five-inning road win over rival Patton which snapped a four-game losing skid over the past couple years in the head-to-head series.
All nine starters scored in the huge inning for Freedom (2-1), with both centerfielder Jade Lipsey (4 for 5, grand slam, two doubles, two runs, six RBIs) and pitcher Mikhayla Lingafelt (4 for 4, HR, double, three runs, three RBIs) scoring twice in the frame.
Freedom had scored once in the first and added a run in the fourth and four in its last at-bat in the fifth. Brandi Buchanan doubled and scored three runs, Madilynn Taylor, Abigayle Jernigan and Mallory Evitt all scored twice and Sarah Armentrout provided three RBIs.
Lingafelt pitched all five innings and yielded two hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
The Lady Panthers (2-1) were led at the plate by Kaylee Redwine (double, run), Meredith Kearson (single), Cierra Lail (walk, run) and Jayla Gregg (walk, run).
Draughn 7, Watauga 1
The Lady Wildcats (2-0) claimed their home opener Thursday as senior Elle Tanner was dominant again, pitching a no-hitter through five innings and striking out six a day after striking out nine in the season opener.
Draughn’s first run came in the bottom of the second inning as a Maddison Powell single scored Regan Winkler, who led off the inning with a double. Two innings later, Draughn produced three more runs off a Dakota Melacon two-run double that plated Nikki Smith and Brianna Nations, followed by Melacon coming home off a Lexi Poston single.
Bayleigh Gentieu and Winkler added RBI doubles in the fifth to score Sara Walker and Nations respectively with Nations adding an unearned run in the sixth. Smith pitched the top of the seventh inning in relief of Tanner.
“Anytime you win it’s good, but we are still feeling ourselves out,” said Lady Wildcats coach Chris Cozort. “It was a total team effort.”
- Jason Baker
BASEBALL
Freedom 15, Draughn 5 (5 inn.’s)
The Patriots (1-2) scored more runs in five innings than they did in the first two games combined, claiming their first win Friday in their home opener.
Freedom received big nights at the plate from Jeff Stringfield, who went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and Carson Dyson, who added two hits in three at bats with three RBIs.
The Wildcats (0-3) struck first in the top of the second after a walk and two wild pitches for a 1-0 lead. Freedom responded big in the bottom half of the inning with a single by Garren Bryant followed by three straight walks and an RBI single by Damien Dula, capped off with a two-run single from Hayden Beach to make it 6-1.
Down 9-1 to begin the fifth, Draughn made some noise with four runs, putting three runners on with one out. Logan Hooks split the gap in the outfield for a two-run double, and an RBI single by Marshall Byrd later cut the deficit to 9-5.
However, the Patriots drew three more walks and put together four consecutive singles to score six in the bottom half and end the game.
“The guys had a better approach and were a little more patient in the box,” Freedom assistant coach Blaine Mull said. “We swung at good pitches and put good swings on them and good things happened.”
- Corey Carroll
Thomas Jefferson 4, Patton 2
The Panthers (2-1) suffered their first loss Friday in Forest City despite bringing the potential go-ahead run to the plate in the sixth and seventh innings.
Patton’s Weston Fleming (2 for 3) doubled, walked and stole two bases, Peyton Smith (SB, BB) and John Franklin (BB) singled and had an RBI each and Nate Kirk walked twice and scored a run. Brayson Buff shined in four innings of relief, striking out eight and allowing just a hit and two walks.
SOCCER
Freedom 9, EB 0
Abby Bryant (assist), Katie Deacon, Riley Carswell and McKenna Carver scored twice apiece as the Lady Patriots (3-1) capped a 3-0 week Friday in Icard.
Savannah Vandergriff added a goal for Freedom, and Keyla Perez-Rodriguez, Yurani Regino and Maria Sic each had two assists. Kaylee Ollis recorded the shutout in goal.
"The score is not reflective of how East Burke played,” said Freedom coach Adam Mazzolini. “They were playing their second game in 24 hours as a very young team. They did not give up any easy goals. They required that we play solid, team-oriented soccer in order to score.
“I'm impressed with how our team has an incredibly high work-rate at all times of the game. It did not matter who was playing or what was the score. … That is a mark of a maturing team."
Patton 4, E. Rutherford 0
Ellie Sacchetti scored two goals and Skylar Georges added a goal and two assists as the host Lady Panthers (2-1) won a second straight contest Friday. Stella Cross also scored a goal and Marissa Lor had one assist, with goalkeeper Danielle Wojcik recording four saves in a second consecutive shutout.
Patton managed 15 shots on goal to East’s four and had both corner kicks in the game.
“Great team win tonight,” PHS coach Keith Scott said. “Another standout performance from Emma Sacchetti, Shelby Pascual and Beberly Castillo as they stopped the East Rutherford attack.”
Draughn 5, W. Lincoln 0
The Lady Wildcats (1-1-1) collected their first win Thursday at home as Haley Lowman scored two goals and Alexis Diaz had two goals and an assist. Ada Caballero finished with one goal and one assist, Lauryl Smith had one assist and goalkeeper Savannah Gentieu had two saves in the clean sheet.
“I am very excited about continuing the culture we established last year with this team,” Draughn coach Jamie Ward said. “They are eager to play and eager to learn … a coach’s dream of a team.”
Burns 3, EB 0
The Lady Cavaliers (0-2) were shut out in Thursday’s opener against Burns. Keeper Daisey Jantes had five saves on the night. The East Burke JV team won 1-0 Thursday, a day after tying Burns 1-1, as Piper Strong scored off an assist by McKenzie Harris and Chloie Cook had four saves in goal.
LACROSSE
Patton 9, S. Iredell 5
The Panthers (1-1) got back on track Friday in Troutman, led offensively by Nick Corn’s four goals and one assist and Ryan Shehan’s two goals and two assists.
Trevor Connelly, Destine Joseph and Ben Stroud each supplied one goal, and keeper Austin Ingram earned the win after posting seven saves. The defense was also headed by Cameron Pitman and Nathan Supernor, and Joseph “dominated at the faceoff,” said coach Eric Shehan.
The PHS girls' program fell 12-0 at South Iredell in its first-ever game Friday. No more details were available.
