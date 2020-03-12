The Freedom baseball team has officially rebounded from its 0-2 start as it took care of East Burke 15-5 in five innings on Wednesday at home for a third successive win.
The Cavaliers (0-3, 0-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) struck first on an RBI double by Jake Blevins in the top of the first inning.
The Patriots (3-2, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.), however, scored 13 unanswered runs in the next four innings thanks in large degree to Nick Rhoney, who went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, and Garren Bryant, who went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and four runs scored.
The extended outburst was capped by three-run double off the bat of Damien Dula in the bottom of the fourth.
EB extended the game with a bases-clearing double of its own by Colen Eckard in the fifth. But the Pats added two more runs in the bottom half, ending the game on a Hunter Taylor sacrifice fly that scored Bryant.
“We got great starting pitching the last couple nights which sets the tone,” Freedom acting coach Blaine Mull said. “Our guys have been taking better approaches in the box, and the results are in the scores and the box scores.
“The whole team wants to wish Coach (Clint) Zimmerman and the whole basketball program good luck on Saturday. We sure do miss him down here on the baseball field but we’re more than happy to have them keep winning.”
- Corey Carroll
McDowell 15, Patton 2 (5 inn.’s)
The Panthers (3-2, 1-0 NWFAC) allowed three-plus runs in each of the first three innings Wednesday en route to a nonconference run-rule setback in Marion.
Patton was led offensively in defeat by Nate Kirk (2 for 2, walk, run, SB). Weston Fleming doubled, walked, stole a base and scored a run, Ethan Pons doubled and drove in one and Peyton Smith singled and had one RBI.
Brayson Buff, Bryce Charlet and Tanner Carpenter all pitched for the Panthers.
SOFTBALL
Freedom 6, W. Caldwell 1
The Lady Patriots (3-2, 0-1 NWC) scored four times in the top of the first on Wednesday in Gamewell and went on claim the win. Freedom was led at the plate by Brandi Buchanan (3 for 4, two runs) and Jade Lipsey (2 for 4, double, two runs).
Morgan Maynor added a two-run double, Mikhayla Lingafelt had a hit and an RBI, Sarah Armentrout singled and scored a run and Abigayle Jernigan capped the scoring in the first with a two-run double.
Lingafelt allowed five hits, one walk and one run with a career-high 10 strikeouts in gaining the win from the circle.
Alexander Central 6, Draughn 1
The Lady Wildcats (2-2, 0-1 NWFAC) struck first with a run in the top of the first and were down just 3-1 until the sixth inning in a loss Wednesday in Taylorsville.
Regan Winkler led Draughn with a 3-for-3 day at the plate, and she drove in Chloe Gary (2 for 4) for the team’s lone run. Dakota Melancon also had two hits, and Nikki Smith (6 IP, 10 H, 3 BB, 3 ER, K) took the loss from the circle.
SOCCER
Freedom 3, EB 0
Keyla Perez-Rodriguez, Abby Bryant and Riley Carswell each scored a goal Wednesday as the host Lady Patriots (5-1) swept the season series from the Lady Cavaliers (0-3-1) and claimed their fifth straight win since the opener. Carswell and Perez-Rodriguez had an assist apiece, and Kaylee Ollis recorded the shutout in goal.
“Of all of the games so far this season, this win is the one I'm most proud of,” Freedom coach Adam Mazzolini said. “East Burke made some great adjustments from the last time we played. We needed every bit of courage and grit that we could muster in order to get this result.”
EB goalkeeper Daisy Jantes notched seven saves in the loss.
Shelby 3, Draughn 1
The Lady Wildcats (1-2-1) fell at home Wednesday in a nonconference match that was scoreless at the half. No more details were available.
TENNIS
Freedom 5, EB 4
The Patriots (1-0) won four singles matches Wednesday in Icard then survived in doubles to claim the narrow rivalry triumph to open their season.
Freedom’s singles wins came via No. 2 Alex Brant (3-6, 6-3, 10-6), No. 3 Adam Xiong (6-4, 6-4), No. 5 Jacob Crawford (7-5, 6-4) and No. 6 Cheemeng Xiong (7-5, 7-5). EB (2-2, 1-0 NWFAC) countered as No. 1 Thomas Wentz (6-0, 6-1) and No. 4 Tommy Lo (6-2, 6-4) were victorious in singles.
In doubles, Brant won his second match of the day, teaming with Andrew Bruinsma for an 8-1 win on the No. 1 line. The Cavs’ No. 2 squad of Parker Lingerfelt/T. Lo (8-6) and No. 3 Chimoua Yang/Raelen Lo (8-3) gained wins.
Patton 5, McDowell 4
The Panthers (1-0) collected three singles wins and squeaked by in their home opener Wednesday with two more in doubles play.
Patton singles winners included No. 1 Charlie Gessner (8-4), No. 4 Braxton Mull (8-6) and No. 6 Kashif Ikram (9-7). In doubles, Gessner/Dorian Gregory won 8-3 at No. 1 and Tushar Joshi and Ikram sealed the team triumph at No. 3, 8-6.
TRACK
Freedom boys 2nd at AC meet
Fueled by four event wins, the Patriot boys placed second in Wednesday’s seven-team meet hosted by Alexander Central.
Three of FHS wins’ came from relays: the 4x800 (Tahjii Corpening, Fernando Soto-Luna, Tyriq Corpening, Christopher Brittain; 9:11.0), 4x200 (Austin Hunt, Tay Lowdermilk, Kejhion Johnson, Mekhi Carter; 1:34.4) and 4x400 (Thomas Bryant, Aidon Johnson, Brittain, K. Johnson; 3:46.5). Carter also won the 200 meters (22.5).
Patriots runner-ups included the “B” 4x800 relay, Carter (100 meters), Kyla Avery (girls 100), Brittain (800) and Joseph Hover (3200).
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
