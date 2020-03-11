STATESVILLE — The Patton baseball team scored four runs in the top of the first inning Tuesday at West Iredell and never trailed in an 8-4 road victory to open Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play.
Weston Fleming doubled to open the contest, advanced to third base on a passed ball and scored on a Noah Morgan single. Then after two outs were made, Morgan scored on a passed ball, and Ethan Pons (double) and Tanner Carpenter (single) notched an RBI apiece as Brayden Pearson and Pons scored.
The Panthers (3-1, 1-0 NWFAC) led as much as 8-1 after tacking on three runs in the sixth inning.
Sophomore pitcher Christian White (6 IP, 4 H, 4 BB, 2 ER, 8 K) earned his second win of the season, while PHS was led at the plate by Morgan (3 for 4, double, three runs, three RBIs, SB). Carpenter (double) and Brayson Buff (run) added two hits apiece.
Freedom 3, St. Stephens 1
The host Patriots (2-2, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) also claimed their league opener Tuesday as sophomore Garren Bryant smashed a two-out, two-run home run to break a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth. Also scoring on the play was pinch runner Jagger Bailey, who was inserted after catcher Jeff Stringfield drew a walk.
After the Indians scored once in the first, Mason Mozeley had a game-tying RBI single in the third for FHS’ only other hit.
Junior Nick Rhoney claimed his first win after he started and went six innings, fanning six and allowing just four hits and the one earned run. TJ Twitty (IP, K) got the save.
Hibriten 14, Draughn 0 (5 inn.’s)
Undone by six errors, the Wildcats (0-4, 0-1 NWFAC) were shut out in Lenoir on Tuesday. Trey Jensen had Draughn’s only hit, and Landon Cox drew a walk. Marshall Byrd (2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, BB) started on the mound.
SOFTBALL
Patton 14, W. Iredell 5
The Lady Panthers (3-1, 1-0 NWFAC) continued a nice start to the season Tuesday in Statesville, breaking open a 3-3 game with six runs in the fourth and adding a five-spot in the seventh.
Patton was led offensively by Catherine Dale and Bridget Patrick (three hits each), Hailey Snodgrass and Kaylee Redwine (four RBIs each) and Cierra Lail (three runs). Patton had eight extra-base hits from six different players, including two apiece from Snodgrass (double, triple) and Redwine (two doubles).
Patrick (4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 K) started and got the decision, with Emily Shuping (3 IP, 6 H, BB, 3 ER) pitching in relief.
Hibriten 5, Draughn 3
The Lady Wildcats (2-1, 0-1 NWFAC) dropped Tuesday’s league opener in Lenoir. Senior Elle Tanner led Draughn with the bat, tallying two hits and three RBIs, while Nikki Smith also had two hits in the loss. Tanner took the loss from the circle.
SOCCER
Patton 3, Chase 0
The Lady Panthers (3-2) climbed back above .500 overall thanks to Tuesday’s home triumph as Ellie Sacchetti (1st minute), Kiera Robinson (27th minute, assisted by Skylar Georges) and Sydney Gonzales (30th minute) provided all the scoring in the opening half.
Goalkeeper Danielle Wojcik (two saves) posted her third shutout already, and PHS outshot the Trojans 13-2 and had all four corner kicks on the game.
TENNIS
Hibriten 8, Draughn 1
The visiting Wildcats (0-3, 0-1 NWFAC) fell Tuesday as their lone win came via Johnathan Mercer at No. 2 singles 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).
LACROSSE
Patton splits at Watauga
The Panther boys (2-1, 1-0 Conf. 19) won 18-8 on Tuesday in Boone as Ben Stroud had five goals and three assists, Ryan Shehan had five goals with two assists and Jed Evans added four goals. Nick Corn supplied two goals and five assists, Hunter Johnson and Destine Joseph (two assists) had a goal apiece and Cameron Phillips had one assist.
Goalkeeper Austin Ingram (11 saves) got the win, aided on the defensive end by Dylan Lail and Nathan Supernor.
The Lady Panthers (0-2, 0-1 Conf. 15) fell 9-4. Lydia Hildebrand scored PHS’ first-ever goal, and Katie Rudicill and Sara Mallett also found the back of the net in the first half before Sara Griggs closed the scoring.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
