Junior ace Peyton Smith and the Patton baseball team settled in after a shaky top of the first inning at home Wednesday, defeating rival Freedom 7-4. It snapped a four-game win streak in the series for the Patriots (0-2), who had also won seven of the last eight against the Panthers (2-0).
Trailing 3-0 after a half-inning as Freedom managed a hit combined with two errors and a dropped third strike, Patton tied the game in the bottom of the first.
Weston Fleming’s one-out triple sparked the rally, and Brayden Pearson and Nate Kirk then walked. Fleming and Pearson scored on passed balls, and Kirk came in on Smith’s RBI double.
Freedom re-took the lead in the third on a Dayonte Roddy run, but Patton tacked on three runs in the same frame and capped the scoring with a run in the fourth.
Smith struck out 11 without an earned run in a complete-game effort for the win, allowing just three hits and two walks. PHS was led at the plate by Kirk (two runs, walk, SB), Smith (two walks, run) and Noah Morgan (hit, two RBIs). Pearson added a hit and stole two bases, Fleming walked twice and stole a base. Ethan Pons and Bryson Ratliff scored a run each and Easton McCoy (two walks) drove in one.
Hayden Beach and TJ Twitty both had a hit and scored a run for Freedom, with Wesley Smith adding the team’s lone RBI. Twitty (2 IP) took the loss, and Garren Bryant struck out four in four innings of relief, allowing one earned run.
McDowell 5, Draughn 4
The Wildcats (0-2) led twice early but were edged at home Wednesday despite good work from starting pitcher Marshall Byrd (4 1/3 IP, 2 ER, K).
Draughn was led offensively by Logan Hooks (2 for 3, walk, two runs, two SB). Byrd (run), Trey Jensen (RBI) and Gabe Strickland (RBI) added a single apiece, while Hollan Cline walked and scored and Denver Treadway had a hit.
S. Caldwell 27, EB 0 (4 inn.’s)
The Cavaliers opened the season Wednesday with a lopsided run-rule home loss to the 4A powerhouse Spartans. Only Jake Bevins (walk, double), Blane Fulbright (single) and Dalton Teague (walk) reached base for EB (0-1), and Fulbright, Ben Elkins and Cash Norman all pitched.
- Jason Baker
SOFTBALL
Draughn 3, Freedom 0
Draughn’s Elle Tanner pitched a complete game two-hitter, striking out nine and walking none in Wednesday’s road win. Tanner also drove in the first run of the game with a one-out double in the top of the first to bring in Katie Cozort.
She got more support in the third with an RBI single from Bayleigh Gentieu and an RBI groundout from Dakota Melacon that brought in two more Lady Wildcats (1-0).
“A lot of these girls play on the same team in travel ball,” Draughn coach Chris Cozort said, “so you’ve got that almost family rivalry. We always talk about winning the county. The thing I’m proud of is the last two years we lost our first game and tonight we came out and threw it well and played good defense.”
Morgan Maynor had both hits for Freedom (1-1).
- Corey Carroll
Patton 9, South Point 5
The Lady Panthers (2-0) erupted for seven runs in the fifth, turning a 3-0 deficit into a comfortable home win Wednesday.
“This was another team victory,” Patton coach Edwin James said. “I’m proud of our young ladies' resilience. This team continues to show me they are never out of a game. They refuse to go down.”
PHS’ Bridget Patrick had four hits including a double, scoring a run and driving in one, and Hailey Snodgrass (run, RBI) also doubled in a three-hit day as the hosts rapped out seven extra-base hits. Jayla Gregg led the way with two RBIs, and she, Cierra Lail, Kaylee Redwine and Morgan McGhee had two hits each.
Patrick recorded all 21 outs in the circle, allowing eight hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
W. Lincoln 10, EB 0 (5 inn.’s)
Reece Abernathy, Allie Cooke and Jayden Hicks had a hit apiece, but the Lady Cavs (0-2) were blanked Wednesday at home. No more details were available.
SOCCER
Freedom 2, Draughn 0
The host Lady Patriots (2-1) broke a scoreless tie in the 65th minute Wednesday on a goal from Abby Bryant, assisted by Keyla Perez-Rodriguez. Bryant added a second goal late from an assist by Katie Deacon.
"I'm very proud of our performance tonight. We played very hard and intelligently,” FHS coach Adam Mazzolini said. “We had to make adjustments individually and as a team. Those adjustments helped us to be more productive offensively in the second half."
Draughn falls to 0-1-1.
Patton 1, Chase 0
Maria Mateo put in the game-winner at the 52-minute mark for the Lady Panthers (1-1) on the road Wednesday. Patton outshot Chase 22-2 and had all 11 corner kicks in the contest.
“We worked hard for 80 minutes,” Patton coach Keith Scott said. “Soccer is such a great sport. Where else can you dominate a game and be relieved when it’s over?”
Emma Sacchetti, Beberly Castillo and Shelby Pascual led the PHS defense in front of keeper Danielle Wojcik (two saves) in the shutout, while Skylar Georges had seven shots on goal.
TENNIS
EB 6, W. Lincoln 3
The Cavaliers (1-1) won Wednesday in Lincolnton as No. 2 Parker Lingerfelt, No. 4 Tommy Lo, No. 5 Raelen Lo and No. 6 Justin Jones all won by 8-4 margins in singles and No. 2 Lingerfelt/Tommy Lo (8-1) and No. 3 Raelen Lo/Dalton Parker (8-6) were victorious in doubles play.
Bandys 9, Draughn 0
No. 2 singles player Johnathan Mercer claimed a team-high three games for the Wildcats (0-2) in Wednesday’s home loss.
LACROSSE
Lake Norman Charter 21, Patton 4
Jed Evans scored two goals and teammates Nick Corn (assist) and Ryan Shehan scored once each, with Destine Joseph adding an assist in Wednesday’s opening road loss for the Panthers (0-1). Cameron Phillips and Nathan Supernor led the PHS defense.
