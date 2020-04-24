RALEIGH — With North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s Friday announcement that the state’s public schools will remain closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCHSAA said shortly afterward that high school basketball state championship games and spring sports in N.C. are canceled.
That ends the season for the Freedom boys basketball team, which originally had been scheduled to face Fayetteville Westover in the 3A state championship game in Raleigh on March 14, though the game had been postponed up until Friday. It also ends the athletic year for Burke County’s 26 prep spring sports teams, which also had not played since early March.
“(Friday’s) decision is difficult for the NCHSAA Board of Directors and staff. We empathize with the thousands of student-athletes, especially graduating seniors, coaching staffs, officials and family members affected by this decision,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker in a statement. “However, this decision reflects a commitment to keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the governor and his team, along with the Department of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education.”
“We had maintained hope for a conclusion to our state basketball championships and a modified spring sports season to help return a sense of normalcy to our communities. Now, as we continue to deal with this difficult time, we must do so by applying the lessons that education-based athletics teaches us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, perseverance and resilience. Together, we will be able to put a ‘W’ in the win column.”
The association says the NCHSAA Board of Directors, in its meeting this week, will discuss finalizing the state basketball playoffs and policies for summer activities, as well as address academic eligibility concerns for the fall.
In mid-March, Tucker told reports that if the state championship basketball games could not be played, it’s unclear what title the teams would be given. She mentioned there being a precedent set with NCHSAA and WNCHSAA football back in the 1960s and ’70s, when no true state title game was played and the teams ended their seasons as regional champions.
Under first-year head coach Clint Zimmerman, the Patriots stormed through the season with a 29-1 record, including an 11-1 mark in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference as FHS won the NWC regular season and tournament crowns, along with its host Freedom Christmas Invitational tournament.
In four straight home games to start the state playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the West, the Patriots beat Asheboro 73-43, Greensboro Dudley 78-56, NWC rival Hickory 73-54 and Weddington 67-64, with that one coming on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by senior Ben Tolbert.
Freedom then knocked off Hunter Huss in the 3A West Regional final, 58-56, at Lenoir-Rhyne’s Shuford Gym in Hickory on March 7 after senior point guard James Freeman drove in for the winner with under a minute to go.
The team’s other seniors were Bradley Davis, Qualique Garner, Jayden Birchfield, Nick Johnson, Kason Ledford, Keyvon Hemphill, Bryce Griffith and Braeden Lackey.
“We just have such a good senior group,” Zimmerman said after the win over Huss. “And we’ve talked about it all year — toughness and togetherness when other teams make runs. That’s what they were. They were resilient, they didn’t panic. We’ve been in that situation before. We were down even bigger against Weddington. These guys just keep battling, they keep fighting and they keep believing in each other.
“They put a coat of armor over themselves and around everybody. They just don’t let anybody else in. Huss is a very talented team, and they’re very well coached. We were just able to come out and do a little bit more. We always say we only need to win by one. Tonight, we found a way to win by two.”
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
