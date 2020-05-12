HICKORY — Hickory Motor Speedway late Monday announced it schedule of events for this weekend in its first racing action since the March 7 season opener.
All practice sessions will be held Friday. They will return to Saturday mornings the following week. Gates open this Saturday at 12:30 p.m., practice starts at 2 and qualifying starts at 5. At 7 p.m., racing starts in five series.
The first Late Models race will be followed, in order, by 4-Cylinders, Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, the second Late Models race and finally Renegades.
No fans will be admitted, but until fans are allowed to return to the track, the races will be broadcasted live on pay-per-view on Speed 51. The revised 2020 track schedule has not yet been announced.
