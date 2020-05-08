HICKORY — Drivers, start your engines.
Fans, stay home … at least for now.
Hickory Motor Speedway on Thursday issued a statement saying it would return to racing next Saturday, May 16. HMS general manager Kevin Piercy says no fans will be allowed to attend the first event though he added “we are hopeful for their return in Phase 2” of North Carolina’s re-opening process.
The state enters Phase 1 of 3 in the process at the directive of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday at 5 p.m. Phase 2 is tentatively scheduled to begin May 22.
“It has been a long road over the last seven weeks, but I am excited to see what’s ahead in short track racing,” Piercy said, according to the release. “I want to thank the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Catawba County Public Health for planning for the event scheduled for May 16 and our future events. I would suggest that all tracks work with the NCDHHS and their local officials for the guidance to protect our competitors, fans and workers.”
HMS has been idle since its season-opening blowout March 7. Teams and fans were back at the track the following Saturday, only to be shut down in the final hours before the race amidst the early days of social restrictions and social distancing brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Piercy says next weekend’s non-NASCAR-sanctioned event will include racing in five divisions: Late Models, Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, 4-Cylinders and Renegades. The exact May 16 schedule, along with schedule changes for the remainder of the season, will be announced soon.
Piercy says he also hopes to make an announcement soon about pay-per-view options available for fans so they don’t miss any of the racing.
“Hickory Motor Speedway looks forward to the day that fans will be allowed to fill up our grandstands soon,” Piercy said, according to the release. “Please be patient, we cannot wait to have you back.”
