ICARD — New East Burke head football coach Derrick Minor is digging in as he starts his efforts to change the culture of the Cavaliers program.
To go with his signature motto for this offseason and into the 2020 season — "Restore The Swords" — Minor on Monday held the first Cavalier Pride Draft for current juniors virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic keeping student-athletes away from the EBHS campus.
The draft consisted of rising senior captains having three rounds of picking rising junior players, followed by three rounds picking rising sophomore players and then a lottery conducted by Minor to fill out the teams.
In all, six teams were created of 11 players each. Incoming ninth graders will be added to the teams over the summer.
The team names include Serve Others, Work to Win, Ownership, Reliability, Discipline, and Sacrifice to simply spell out SWORDS.
The top three draft picks were sophomores Blane Fulbright, Spencer Goins and Michael Magni.
"The teams will be teaching accountability from the players and not just the coaches," said Minor. "It's just teaching leadership and taking ownership of the program. We try to reward commitment and doing the right thing."
The pride draft is an element that Minor teams have featured since 2012, and they have also been used by the football teams at Burns and Independence.
Points are based on volunteering, academic grades, weight room attendance and spring and summer workouts.
Minor plans to crown a winning team at the start of the season in August, and the winning team will be first in line for jersey number selection, meals and other team rewards.
Visit the following link for more information including the list of all six “Cavalier Pride” teams: eastburkefootball.weebly.com/cavalier-pride-leadership.html?fbclid=IwAR1lzzm2-jewo0ckQUnLbOO8K3NEddICn6Yd39SZeS00STWjmrsbV-eIjl8
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.