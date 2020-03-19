JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Burke County’s only current NFL player will be back for a seventh season in the league in 2020.
Tyler Shatley and the Jacksonville Jaguars late Wednesday agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.51 million contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Of the total amount, $600,000 is guaranteed, says Pelissero.
Shatley initially signed with Jacksonville as a rookie free agent after the 2014 draft and has never played for another NFL team. It’s Shatley’s fourth contract with the Jags.
The Valdese native was a gridiron star at East Burke High School from 2006-08, playing fullback, defensive tackle and punter for a Cavaliers’ squad that reached the third round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs. He was also a track standout in Icard and was named NCHSAA male athlete of the year as a senior in the spring of 2009.
After his time at EB, Shatley first played defensive line, then offensive line at Clemson until 2013. With the Tigers, he was a two-year starter at right guard and was named All-ACC as a senior.
Shatley has lined up at guard, center, tight end and long snapper with the Jaguars, starting 15 of his 78 career games. He started a career-high seven games at center in 2018 in place of the injured Brandon Linder, one season after the team reached the AFC championship game. Jacksonville was 4-1 in the first five games Shatley started in 2017 and ’18, and in that span, Shatley also long-snapped on a Jaguars’ game-winning field goal in overtime versus the Los Angeles Chargers.
Shatley went out for a pass attempt in one game two years ago, after earlier that season blocking on the team’s first touchdown after lining up at the same spot.
He had been an unrestricted free agent to start the day Wednesday, one of 16 Jags’ UFAs entering the offseason after signing a one-year deal with the team last March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.