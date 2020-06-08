HICKORY — The Lenoir-Rhyne football team was recently ranked No. 7 in the nation by Street & Smith magazine in its NCAA Division II preseason poll, the first of its kind to be announced so far this summer.
Street & Smith had the following to say about the Bears heading into the season:
“For Lenoir-Rhyne (13-1 last season) to win a third consecutive South Atlantic Conference title, it will have to do it with a new head coach. After four successful years directing the Notre Dame (Ohio) College program, Mike Jacobs replaces Drew Cronic, who left after two seasons for FCS Mercer.
“Jacobs inherits a veteran offense led by QB Grayson Willingham and tailback Ameen Stevens, along with an experienced line and three of the top four receivers. Tackle Dan Louba is back to lead the defense after an 11-sack season.”
L-R was third in the poll among teams from the Southeast. West Florida is first and Valdosta State is fifth. The Bears were the only SAC team ranked in the top 25.
Coming off back-to-back berths in the D-II quarterfinals, L-R added a recruiting class of 27 players in February and kicks off its 101st year of football Sept. 5 at nonconference St. Augustine’s.
