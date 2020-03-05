A nearly consensus No. 1 state ranking in both major polls all year, 29 wins without a loss, a fourth NCHSAA 3A West Regional final berth in five years … it’s the kind of dynastic run every program envisions.
Or, it’s the typical status quo for the Freedom girls basketball team.
This year’s Lady Patriots had a bullseye on their backs since the end of last season, when they rode into the regional final with just one loss, and though falling short, welcomed back plenty of returning talent.
Though you could also make a good case that a program with five state titles and seven state title game appearances, 12 25-wins seasons, 19 regional appearances and 43 combined conference regular-season and tournament titles sort of always gets everyone’s best shot.
“I think it’s fun because you always have to bring that level of competition,” said Freedom senior guard Blaikley Crooks. “You have to match their energy. I think always being focused is one of our big things.”
Freedom 16th-year coach Amber Reddick, who’s been MVP of a state championship game and won titles as both an assistant and head coach at FHS as well, said the program’s rich history makes winning the expectation. But winning big requires the players themselves to expect to do so too before they can execute and make it happen.
“(Traditional success in the sport) makes it easier to handle I think,” Reddick said. “And we feel the outside expectations, but they have these expectations for themselves. It’s not something we spend a lot of time talking about, but it’s something they handle well. And it helps to have such good senior leadership and a lot of girls who have been in these situations.”
Reddick has not just guided Freedom to the ultimate prize four years ago, that group also made county history as the first one to do what the current version of the Lady Pats are aiming to with two more wins: run the table.
“I think it helps just because she has that experience,” Crooks said. “Being in that situation before allows her to tell us what to expect and prepare us better.”
“I think drawing on that can be beneficial,” Reddick agreed. “I’ve even gone back and looked at my practice schedules for this point in the year during that season, looking back how were we doing, how’d we handle certain things logistically. Knowing what’s coming, you can help them stick to their routines as much as possible to be as comfortable as possible.”
Freedom looked anything but comfy however last year in this same spot, running into a rangy, athletic Cuthbertson team that played a deliberate pace and held the Lady Pats to 37 points in a loss, tied for their lowest output in a game in the last seven seasons.
Freedom hasn’t lost since but hasn’t forgotten that feeling.
“I know for a fact me and (Blaikley) and Christena (Rhone) and (Viasha Tate), those of us who went through that, we want what we lost last year,” said junior forward Adair Garrison. “We want to be in the same position and then win. I think this year our competitive edge is even higher than last year. Our No. 1 focus — doesn’t matter who’s scoring, who’s on their ‘A’ game — we want to win.”
Crooks said last year’s team wanted to go to state so badly that it might have jumped the gun when it got one win away.
“Last year, I got kind of caught up looking ahead. I think a lot of us were,” she said. “This year, every game, we’ve done a better job taking the approach this game right here, one at a time. At the end, you can enjoy it hopefully.”
At the end, maybe Freedom can hang another team photo on the end-zone wall of Crump-Rogers Gym, though space is now limited, a problem only a program like the Lady Pats’ could have.
“I remember last year when we were down the stretch, I thought it’s going to be so cool to have our picture on the wall,” Garrison said. “My mom has two on that wall, and I want one. … For now, I think we’re just focused and will see what happens.”
