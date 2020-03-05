BY THE NUMBERS

1 – Total losses by Freedom and Southeast Guilford combined, the fewest of any regional final across the state this weekend. The Lady Falcons’ only loss came to 25-win 4A program Northwest Guilford, and they’ve win 13 straight since

2 – Single-digit wins by Freedom all season, one of which came in the opener

4 – Fewest points Southeast Guilford allowed in a game this year (Dec. 26 against Enloe). The Falcons also allowed nine points once this season

5 – 800-plus point career scorers on FHS’ roster. Former county player of the year Josie Hise and Blaikley Crooks are both north of 1,400

7 – State title game appearances for Freedom, six coming at the 4A classification. Freedom has won five titles (t-fourth in state all-time) while Southeast’s first title came last season as it came out of the 3A East bracket

17 – Points Jayda Glass needs to hit 1,000 for her varsity career (unofficially)

21 – Regional round victories all-time for Freedom, against just 11 losses

40 – Combined playoff wins for the programs over the last seven seasons (27 by Freedom)