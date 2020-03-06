The Freedom girls basketball team essentially has taken up a second residence in Hickory.
And on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., the Lady Patriots will return to that home away from home for another big game.
That’s when No. 1 Freedom (29-0) will meet No. 2 Southeast Guilford (29-1) at Lenoir-Rhyne’s Shuford Gym for the NCHSAA 3A West Regional final.
It’s the second straight year the Lady Patriots have played a regional final game in Hickory after taking on Cuthbertson at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex last season. And though FHS lost that game, Hickory has been quite kind to them otherwise.
Since their last state title season of 2015-16, the Lady Patriots are 14-0 in all their other games in the city, sweeping Hickory and St. Stephens in each regular season and winning two Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournaments at HHS along the way.
That, plus the ease of travel for a dedicated fan base, should go a long way for FHS on Saturday as it takes on its fourth regional final in that span after winning in Greensboro against Ashbrook in 2016 and losing there versus Hickory Ridge in 2017.
“I think it’s huge,” said FHS coach Amber Reddick. “Our fans and our student section were huge (Tuesday night). I feel like they were a sixth man for us. We know they’re going to show up Saturday for us again.
“It’s just going to be super exciting. I really hope they know how much the girls appreciate them being there and being there for the start of our game. The girls really appreciate that.”
Reddick said Southeast Guilford will be a new opponent for Freedom. They’ve met other Guilford County teams in big games in the past — most notably Northern in 2016’s state championship game.
The Lady Falcons’ roster has just two seniors, team captains Kennedi Simmons and Shunte Bethea. Sophomore forward Jessica Hopkins joins them as a captain. Southeast also has a decent amount of size with 5-foot-11 junior forwards Makayla Poole and Nyree Bell and 5-10 sophomore Raven Preston.
“We know they’re super-athletic and fast,” Reddick said. “They’re big and long. It’s going to be another tough battle, but we again just have to do a good job rebounding and a good job in transition defense.”
The Patriots start three senior guards all averaging double figures — Josie Hise (15.6 ppg), Blaikley Crooks (15.2 ppg) and Jayda Glass (10.0 ppg) — and have some size of their own in 6-foot-1 junior Adair Garrison. Junior guard Danisha Hemphill completes the FHS starting lineup and sophomore point guard Christena Rhone gives Freedom its most minutes off the bench.
That’s been a deadly combination throughout this season as Freedom remains undefeated, having won its host Christmas tournament, breezed through the NWC regular season and dominated the league’s postseason tourney.
And so far, the state playoffs have been no different. The opponent hasn’t seemed to matter much with wins of 49 points over No. 32 South Iredell, 36 over No. 17 Cox Mill, 38 against No. 9 Charlotte Catholic and, in Tuesday night’s regional semifinal victory over No. 5 Enka, 26 points.
Given the fact that Freedom only beat the Sugar Jets by three the first time around in the FHS Christmas Invitational semis, along with the knowledge that the Patriots haven’t played a game closer than 10 points since then, it seems safe to say FHS is at its best at the moment.
“I feel like we’re peaking at the right time,” Reddick said. “The coaching staff was talking about that other the past couple weeks how we feel like, especially going back and watching our first game with Enka, we have really come together and improved so much.
“We’re playing our best basketball right now.”
