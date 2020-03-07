HICKORY — After a pair of opening Southeast Guilford backdoor cuts for baskets against an aggressive Lady Patriots’ halfcourt man-to-man, the undefeated No. 1 seed Freedom girls basketball team found itself in a rare spot in Saturday’s NCHSAA 3A West Regional final at Lenoir-Rhyne’s Shuford Gym.
Trailing.
For the rest of the game, Freedom had just three possessions with an opportunity to tie things up.
The last one of those missed chances was the most gut-wrenching in a 49-46 loss.
Storming back from 43-34 behind with 3:45 left, Freedom grabbed a defensive rebound on a missed front end of a 1-and-1 by Lady Falcons standout Kennedi Simmons and trailed by three with no timeouts and 6 seconds left.
Lady Patriots senior Blaikley Crooks grabbed the last rebound of her double-double effort and raced all the way to the baseline on the other end, but couldn’t kick it back out for the tying 3-point shot to classmate Josie Hise in time as Freedom fell by three.
“I’m just proud of them,” said Freedom coach Amber Reddick, fighting tears. “We got down 10 and fought back and got in it. I sure wish I had a timeout left at the end. (Southeast Guilford’s) a very athletic team and strong team. I really thought when we adjusted to the physicality of the game, we really battled, and that’s all I could ask of them. We played hard until the end.”
Reddick called it the most physical game for her team all year but said they expected that coming in. Yet after getting out-toughed at times early, Freedom turned a 21-13 rebounding disadvantage at the half into a 36-all tie on the glass by the end.
What Reddick couldn’t have expected was her Lady Patriots’ worst shooting performance of the season: 6 of 25 in the first half, 13 of 48 for the game (27 percent) and 2 of 15 (13 percent) behind the 3-point arc. Many of those misses came in the lane, and many of those through apparent contact, however three first-half blown layups also loomed large when wincing at the final scoreboard.
“Their length and speed … we looked hurried at times,” Reddick said of her team’s lowest offensive output of the year. The Lady Pats (29-1) had only been held under 60 points five times.
“Credit them for part of that. And part of that may have just been some nerves too. … But they’re not a team that is very easy to get down 10 to. I thought we handled their press well but just came up a little short tonight.”
Defending state champion Southeast (30-1) — who advances back to face Fayetteville Smith (30-1) in this Saturday’s title game at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh — was led by the reigning title game MVP Simmons’ 19 points to go with 11 rebounds and three assists. Simmons is a Winston-Salem State recruit.
Raven Preston scored 15 and had seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks, and Sydney Roberts had 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Those three players scored all but four of the Falcons’ points.
“The first half was one of the best halves we’ve played,” Southeast Guilford coach Rachel Clark said. “Everything lined up today, and I’m very proud of my leaders. … (Freedom was) a little more aggressive than I thought they’d be, got a few steals and deflections and kind of flustered us after some defensive rebounds.
“It kind of felt like we were playing against more than just that team, so that kind of gets us amped up and we get mad and we take care of business.”
Freedom cut the deficit to one point twice early, at 11-10 and 17-16, but a 9-0 Falcon run to end the second quarter pushed the halftime margin to what proved its largest of the night.
Freedom got back within 30-27 with 2:05 left in the third, but it was still at 47-41 with 33.6 seconds left until an Adair Garrison free throw cut it to five. After a timeout, Danisha Hemphill swooped in for a steal at midcourt out of the press and made a runner in the lane make it 47-44.
Two Simmons free throws made it a five-point game with 18 seconds left before Crooks’ tough putback with 10 seconds left set up the finish.
Crooks led Freedom with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Garrison added 10 points and eight rebounds and Hise had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Hemphill had five points and four boards and senior Jayda Glass finished with four points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
It was time to reminisce at the end … too early to the liking of all after a third FHS regional final round loss in the last four years in the program's 14th all-time appearance in that level of the playoffs.
“I love playing with this group,” Hise said. “They were like family off the court. This game doesn’t reflect on us losing. I’m just happy to be with them and have them forever in my life. … 29-0 is something special, and I’ll always remember that.”
“It was awesome what we could do on the court, but this is one of the closest groups that we’ve had, and it’s just sad to see that it’s over for us,” Crooks added. “We’ll look back, and it’ll be a great memory. And I love every single one of them.”
Reddick concluded: “As soon as this takes a little time, we’re going to realize how special a group we were and what we did. Aside from basketball, they’re just great people. What they’ve come together and accomplished this year … they just bring me joy as a coach.”
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.