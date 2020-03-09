ASHEBORO — Morganton’s Alex Bock won the boys’ 12-13 flight of the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s Sandhills Flyers Junior Shootout on Sunday on the Holly Course at Pinewild Country Club in Asheboro. Bock finished at 3-under 69, topping Winston-Salem’s Preston Howe (-1) by two strokes and the rest of the field by seven strokes or more.
Bock, the son of PGA Tour caddie Duane Bock and the younger brother of Freedom High girls standout Albany Bock, eagled the par-5 11th hole and birdied both the par-5 sixth and 14th holes. His only bogey of the day came on the par-3 eighth hole, as he shot for par of the course’s other 14 holes.
Caldwell softball sweeps road doubleheader
SHELBY — The Caldwell Tech softball team swept host Cleveland Community College in Sunday’s doubleheader, with the Cobras (7-9, 4-2 Region 10 West) taking the first game, 20-5, in five innings and the second game, 9-6.
Draughn High graduate Nataleigh Lail took the win in the first game as Caldwell held Cleveland to eight hits as a team. She received help on the offensive side from fellow former Lady Wildcat Jenna Davis, who went 3 for 5 at the plate with four RBIs and three runs scored.
In the second game, Davis again went 3 for 5 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and three more runs scored. Patton High graduate Ceslie James went 2 for 4 with a run scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.