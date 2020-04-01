CHAPEL HILL — In a video released Tuesday, NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker told member schools the association is still hopeful to return to sports in time for spring seasons and basketball state championship games.
The NCHSAA on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic halted all athletic activity including practices and team meetings through April 6. Then March 23, the state pushed back the earliest possible return date to competition to no earlier than May 18, around the time most spring sports would normally be completing the season.
According to HighSchoolOT.com, Tucker said the NCHSAA staff is working on plans for "a modified spring sports season" that would begin when school resumes. She added that the NCHSAA hopes to crown basketball state champions in late May or early June.
"The decisions to postpone state basketball championships and to suspend all other interscholastic athletic activity were not ones that we took lightly and only came after exhausting all available options, recognizing the gravity and uncertainty of the threat we were facing," Tucker said.
Three CGA alums selected for U.S. Palmer Cup golf team
SOUTHERN PINES — Three Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) alumnae, Gina Kim, Rachel Kuehn and Emilia Migliaccio, have been selected to represent the United States in the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup. Dan Brooks, the Duke women's golf head coach and one of this year's CGA Hall of Fame inductees, will lead the U.S. squad.
The event is slated for July 3-5, 2020 at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland. According to the Palmer Cup website, it is not certain whether the event will be held as scheduled, postponed or canceled.
Kuehn, an Asheville native, led through one round of play in the final Joe Cheves Junior Invitational at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.