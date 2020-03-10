VALDESE — Cierra Brown, a current Draughn High School junior, bowled a perfect game of 300 on Feb. 22 at a local USBC-sanctioned travel league match.
Brown is a third-generation bowler whose older sister Brittany is now a freshman bowler at Belmont Abbey College near Gastonia. Brown has said her goal is to bowl collegiately as well.
She is the daughter Shawn and Pam Brown of Valdese.
ETSU defeats upset-minded Wofford to win SoCon
ASHEVILLE — Isaiah Tisdale scored 24 points and top-seeded East Tennessee State defeated upset-minded Wofford 72-58 to win the Southern Conference Tournament late Monday and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Tray Boyd added 11 points for the Bucs, who become only the fourth team in conference history to win 30 games. It will be ETSU's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017.
Seventh-seeded Wofford (19-16) was looking to become the first SoCon team since Clemson in 1939 to win four games to capture the conference tournament title after beating The Citadel, Furman and Chattanooga to reach the finals. Chevez Goodwin had 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting from the field to lead Wofford.
CVCC duo all-region; CCC&TI misses nationals
Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball players Jonathan McFall and Sal-Bey Young were recently honored as All-Region 10 performers. McFall was selected all-region first team, while Young was selected to the all-region third team.
A 6-foot-5 guard, McFall finished his sophomore season averaging a team-best 17.5 points per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds. He finished as the all-time scoring leader in program history with 716 points.
In other local NJCAA hoops news, the Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute men this week barely missed a berth in the national tournament despite a 29-4 record and region regular-season and tournament runner-up finish. The Cobras were ranked as high as 12th nationally this winter and ranked fourth in scoring (99.1 ppg) and first in rebounding among all NCJAA Division I teams.
L-R baseball hits 3 homers in sweep of Lake Erie
HICKORY — Topher Grant, Manny Montes,and David Bell each hit home runs Monday as the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team swept visiting Lake Erie in nonconference action, 6-5 and 9-1.
In the opener, Bryce Stober went 3 for 3 including the game-winning single in the sixth inning. The Bears (14-10) have won six of their last eight games.
