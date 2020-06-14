What would have been the 21st annual AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Steele Creek off-road dirt bike and ATV race appears up in the air.
GNCC released a revised scheduled that runs through late October on Friday with no new date for the Burke County race originally scheduled for April 4-5. There is an open slot for Nov. 7-8 to end the revised 2020 schedule, the only open date listed now. But it is unclear if Steele Creek could be that weekend, though GNCC initially said Steele Creek would be rescheduled.
Announced dates include Mount Morris, Pa. (ended Sunday), Millville, Ohio (June 27-28), Crawfordsville, Ind. (July 11-12), the Loretta Lynn (Aug. 1), Beckley, W. Va. (Sept. 12-13), Snowshoe, W. Va. (Sept. 26-27), Taylortown, Pa. (Oct. 10-11), and Crawfordsville, Ind. (Oct. 24-25).
GNCC says all events will be conducted in compliance with social distancing guidelines and best practices as issued by the Safe-to-Race Task Force and in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pollard, Heim claim CARS Tour races at HMS
Bubba Pollard and Corey Heim earned trips to victory lane as the CARS Tour visited Hickory Motor Speedway late Saturday for the Race-Face Tel-Med 300, 150-lap races for both the super late model and late model stock car classifications.
In super late models, Pollard outlasted Chandler Smith for the victory. Rounding out the top five were Matt Craig, Carson Kvapil and Kodie Conner. In LMSC, Heim beat out Gage Painter for the win. They were followed by Nolan Pope, Jared Fryar and Layne Riggs.
FHS’ Johnson picks Washington Academy
Nick Johnson, a recent Freedom graduate and member of the Patriot boys’ NCHSAA 3A state co-championship squad as a senior, has committed to continue his basketball career at Washington Academy in Greenville, according to FHS coach Clint Zimmerman.
Johnson averaged 4.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game as the Patriots finished 29-1 this season, adding Northwestern 3A/4A Conference regular season and tournament championships en route to their state co-title.
That state championship made Johnson and his late father Wesley Ervin (1993-94), the first father-son duo to claim state titles in hoops at FHS.
Washington Academy is slated to face teams like Sandhills CC, Catawba, Guilford and more this winter.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.