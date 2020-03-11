PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Philip Pieto enjoyed a second three-RBI day of the young season for the La Roche University baseball team on Monday in an 8-4 loss to No. 20 Heidelberg on day two of the Snowbird Classic Tournament.
Pieto, a Freedom High 2017 graduate, recorded two of La Roche’s five doubles on the day, finishing 3 for 5 at the plate. They were his team-leading third and fourth extra-base hits of the year after two homers earlier this spring.
His first RBI came on a single and capped the first inning as La Roche was staked to an 2-0 lead but couldn’t hang on.
Lopez’ huge day lifts L-R to baseball series sweep
HICKORY — Andy Lopez had a career afternoon for the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team at home Tuesday, finishing 4 for 4 at the plate with his second homerun of the season to go along with four RBIs as the Bears completed a three-game sweep of nonconference Lake Erie 13-3.
Chipper McGinnis got his first start of the season on the mound for L-R (15-10). McGinnis went five innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out four and picked up his first career win.
Lopez opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second, the junior catcher’s second homer in the last four games.
After Lake Erie cut the lead to 5-3, Joshua Lanham entered the game and gave the Bears 1 2/3 scoreless innings to record the save. David Bell went yard for the second straight day in the inning, and in addition to Lopez, Will Jones had a big day with three hits, two runs and two RBIs.
FOOTBALL
Dugger's Lenoir-Rhyne pro day set for March 27
HICKORY — The Lenoir-Rhyne football team will hold its pro day on March 27 at 2:30 p.m., and it will include a workout with potential first-round draft pick Kyle Dugger.
The event will include measurements and testing (vertical leap, broad jump, bench press) in the Neill McGeachy Sports Performance Center. The event will then shift outside to Moretz Stadium for on-field testing (40-yard dash, shuttle, sprints, position drills) at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Joining Dugger will be L-R teammates Sherrod Williams and Jaquan Artis. Williams is a two-time All-Conference performer and Artis was the D2CCA National Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and is second all-time in career sacks at LR.
