Eighteen Burke County prep basketball players received nods as the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference released its all-conference list earlier this week.
In girls, conference regular-season and tournament champion East Burke placed seniors Riley Haas (14.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg), Graleigh Hildebran (8.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.8 spg) and Ashlyn Stilwell (11.4 ppg, 2.6 spg, 2.4 apg) on the list as they remained unblemished all-time in the NWFAC. It’s the third straight selection for Haas, the league tournament MVP, and was Hildebran’s second straight.
After earning the second playoff victory in program history, Patton was represented by repeat picks Reece Fisher (17.1 ppg, 2.7 apg) and Zakiah King (10.7 ppg, 12.7 rpg, 3.4 bpg).
And Draughn made its return to the playoffs, led by all-league players Ella Abernathy (11.4 ppg, 4.0 apg) and Abby Parker (10.9 ppg, 2.5 spg).
In boys, conference tourney champ Patton placed Finn Rigsbee (11.3 ppg, 2.6 apg) and Jackson Vance (12.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.2 apg) on the list for a second year in a row.
Fourth-place EB was represented by Luke Coble (9.9 ppg, 3.6 apg) and Logan Shuford (7.4 ppg, 1.4 spg), and fifth-place Draughn received a second straight nod for Daylin Pritchard (15.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg).
EB’s Sarah Grace Lockee (7.8 ppg), Patton’s Claire Hawkins (6.6 ppg, 2.2 apg) and Draughn’s Hailey Kincaid (8.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg) were honorable mention in girls, as were Patton’s Bryson Holsclaw (12.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.4 bpg; repeat pick), EB’s Cam Propst (7.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg) and Draughn’s Isaac Walker in boys (12.4 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.8 bpg).
East Burke’s Crystal Bartlett (girls) and Jerome Ramsey (boys) previously had been announced as the league’s coaches of the year.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.