MARION — The Burke County high school-age baseball team, standing in place of this summer’s canceled American Legion season, will have to wait to open play.
Burke County head coach Ron Swink on Tuesday told The News Herald the team was set to open at Big League Camp in Marion with 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. games Wednesday. But Swink later Tuesday said both games had been canceled after a player on one of the teams Burke was set to play Wednesday tested positive for the new coronavirus.
There is no word when the local team might start games. Swink said he has not yet received a full schedule of games for the summer and that there isn’t going to be any type of formal league setup for the quasi-legion play this summer at Big League Camp, but rather simply games scheduled each week for teams that are available to play.
Morganton Marlins won’t hold ’20 meets
The Morganton Marlins youth swim team, members of the Western Carolina Swimming Association, will not participate in any meets this summer, coach Dan St. Louis said this week. St. Louis said the team “will open practice next week with a limited amount of swimmers at each practice.”
The decision follows a similar one by the Valdese Torpedo youth swim team, which last month announced its season was canceled but said it hopes to get together for some form of abbreviated summer program in July.
No decision has yet been made on whether the Morganton Recreation Department youth travel tennis team will hold its summer season, coach Wayne Giese.
Youth sports will return later this month and early next month in the form of the Morganton Rec and Burke County Recreation baseball/softball leagues and the Mimosa Hills PGA Jr. League golf team.
CGA Jr Girls Championship delayed by rain
LENOIR — The opening day of golf at the 24th annual North Carolina Junior Girls’ Championship at Cedar Rock Country Club was washed out Tuesday.
The event will now feature only 18 holes of stroke-play qualifying, rather than 36 holes, and only the top 16 golfers from stroke play will advance to match play, rather than 32. Qualifying plus the round of 16 matches are now scheduled for Wednesday. The event will still conclude Friday.
Among the participants are Freedom rising seniors Christina Fisher and Albany Bock.
