There are no indications yet that youth recreation baseball and softball in the area will be canceled this summer despite both state and national event cancellations that impact the local level.
Both the Burke County and city of Morganton recreation department leagues’ regular seasons were slated to have been underway by now, but the leagues in a holding pattern as they wait for more clarity on the next move in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
County Rec athletic director Wesley Hasson says the Tarheel League, through whom the county league is sanctioned, has canceled all 2020 districts and state tournaments in an effort to give leagues a chance to play locally if possible without having to worry about postseason play.
Hasson said he would be willing to end the league schedule as late in the summer as needed if it meant getting the games in.
“At this time, we are still planning to have some type of league play,” Hasson said on Friday. “As of right now, if nothing changes, the 3-phase reopening process for North Carolina is anticipated to begin May 9. Once the reopening process begins, we will re-evaluate the situation and provide another update at that time.”
The county continues signups, which now must be done via e-mail, text, phone or social media. No team activities, meetings or practices are permitted until further notice.
The city has not provided an update since suspending all sports activities on March 12, but at that time, Morganton Rec athletic programs supervisor Robert Bolick already indicated he could see the possibilities of starting the season late and postseason play being scrapped.
The city league is sanctioned by Little League, and on Thursday, the 2020 Little League World Series and championship tournaments in six other Little League divisions were canceled. The LLWS has been held every August since 1947 and has never been canceled.
