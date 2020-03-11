Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, the media room at Shuford Gym was a little more crowded than usual.
The No. 3 seed Freedom boys basketball team had just knocked off No. 5 Hunter Huss in the NCHSAA 3A West Regional final game, 58-56, in Lenoir-Rhyne’s venerable hoops home to advance to the state championship game.
First-year head coach Clint Zimmerman wanted to bring his entire 17-man squad, five assistant coaches and team manager to the press conference, and he wasn’t taking no for an answer.
It was everybody or nobody, he said.
Only four FHS players scored in the game, with seniors James Freeman (19 points), Jayden Birchfield (15), Bradley Davis (14) and Qualique Garner (10) all finishing in double figures and playing 26-plus minutes. Fellow senior starter Nick Johnson and sophomore guard Quentin Rice combined for 29 more minutes, and senior Ben Tolbert and junior Jayden Moore filled out the other 12. But the other nine players shared equally with them in the credit.
A lot of teams talk team — but Zimmerman, like now-principal Casey Rogers before him, makes sure that bond is at the core of the Patriot program.
“We’ve got guys behind me right now who didn’t touch the floor,” Zimmerman said during the presser. “They haven’t touched the floor in the last four or five games. And they are just as important. They pour their heart and soul into everything they do. Some of them are seniors, and they don’t care what their role is. They just want to win.”
The full-team media session was just the latest reward for a squad that’s won every title up for grabs so far this season — the Freedom Christmas Invitational, the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference regular season, the NWC Tournament and the 3A West Regional — and still has one more to check off the list with this Saturday’s 3A state championship game versus East champion and top seed Fayetteville Westover in Raleigh.
“It was pretty great. It was kind of hard to comprehend, actually. It was crazy and awesome,” said senior guard Keyvon Hemphill, one of five senior reserves to go with the team’s five senior starters in what’s believed to be one of the biggest classes in program history.
The game-winner over Huss came with 42.5 seconds to go, then the Patriots held on as two Huskies’ 3-point attempts fell shy in the final 12 seconds. The regional semifinal the Tuesday before was won on a 3 with 4 seconds to play.
The scenarios Freedom sweats out in practice every day — and that’s perspiration for starters and backups alike — paid off in those situations.
“It’s just been going over drills for game-winners,” said senior forward Bryce Griffith. “We do that in practice all the time with 6 seconds left to win the game. We just prepare for anything. It was a Freedom win.
“We say the same thing every day that we have to get better. We’re all a team, we’re not individuals. We’re family.”
Reserve senior guard Kason Ledford has played in 28 of 30 games this season. A 3-point specialist who’s also been tasked with ball-handling spot duties, Ledford knows his No. 1 job is to be sharp at a moment’s notice because it might be him who’s plugged into one of those critical moments.
“I just have to be ready,” Ledford said. “I have to stay focused. It’s just a team thing.”
Some of the team’s other reserve roles have been in flux throughout the season due to injuries. Senior Braeden Lackey missed a large chunk of the early season with a dental injury suffered in practice, junior Saiveon Pitman sat out until midseason with a shoulder issue acquired on the football field, and an offseason knee ailment sidelined Moore until late in the regular season.
They’re all back in the fold now, and each of them has gotten on the floor and scored since. But their support for their teammates while they were on the shelf was just as important.
“It was hard not being able to play, but I’ve got to be here for my family,” Lackey said. “These boys are my brothers. It’s just the energy that we all bring. That’s what changes the game.”
Late-season JV call-ups Drew Costello, a sophomore, and freshmen Mekhi Harris, Brayden Vess and Dyson Dellinger are in those support roles now, too — but in the locker room, FHS’ roles are defined less by scoring averages and minutes played and more by just being loyal teammates.
“I love these boys,” Hemphill said, “for real.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
