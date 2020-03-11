The host Table Rock Middle baseball team fell to West McDowell, 6-2, in Tuesday’s Foothills Athletic Conference season opener for the Falcons.
On the mound for Table Rock, Tristan Esquival (5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 K) and Lawson Biggerstaff (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, BB) split time. Offensively, the Falcons were led by Mason Radcliff (1 for 3, RBI, run) Gavian Campbell (1 for 3, RBI).
SOFTBALL
W. McDowell 14, Table Rock 1
The Lady Falcons dropped their FAC opener Tuesday in Marion against the defending league champions. Offensively, Table Rock was led by Lani Campbell (2 for 3, double, single), Tristan Juarez (1 for 2, RBI) and Kelbony Clark (1 for 3, single, run). Hailey Powell and Rumi Campbell both pitched for TR.
Jonah Severt can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
