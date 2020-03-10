The Liberty Middle baseball team opened the 2020 Foothills Athletic Conference season victorious after a commanding 10-4 home defeat of Heritage on Monday.
For the Knights (1-0 FAC) — the most recent conference champions before West McDowell’s current three-peat — Jace Duckworth pitched a fantastic game to earn the decision. After allowing an early run in the first, Duckworth ended up tossing four innings and only allowed one more earned run the rest of the way with eight strikeouts.
In relief, Cole Attaway (2 IP, 2 K, 3 BB, ER) and Cohen Christian (IP, K, 0 BB, 0 ER) sealed the deal for Liberty.
At the plate, LMS was led by Chandler Rutherford (two hits, grand slam, two runs), Kanton Trull (home run), Jace Duckworth (home run), Jonah Griggs (two hits, RBI, run) and Aaron Duncan (two hits, RBI), who also had a back-handed stop to end an Eagles’ scoring threat in the fifth.
“The kids played really well today,” Liberty coach David Brown said. “Our defense was better than expected along with our pitching. I’m super pleased with how we hit the ball.”
No individual statistics were available for Heritage (0-1).
East Burke 6, W. McDowell 4
The Raiders (1-0 FAC) knocked off the Spartans on Monday in Marion, handing them just their second loss since the 2016 season.
EB’s Barger Shook captured the win after pitching seven strong innings with seven strikeouts. On offense, the Raiders were fueled by the efforts of Shook (2 for 3, double), Mason Mosteller (1 for 4, RBI), Caden Buff (1 for 4, RBI) and Logan Brown (2 for 3, RBI).
Walter Johnson vs. E. McDowell
The Yellow Jackets hosted the Trojans in both teams’ FAC opener on Monday. No details were available.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 23, Heritage 7
The Lady Knights (1-0 FAC) won big Monday in Valdese. LMS’ offensive leaders were Annabelle Talbott (first-inning home run), Maddie Crouch (double), Kara Redwine (double) and Ellie Shuping (triple).
In the circle, Marleigh Carswell gained the win and collected three strikeouts. In relief, Kadence Clontz pitched two innings with one strikeout. Joelie Pinto and Maddie Crouch led the victors’ defense.
The Lady Eagles (0-1 FAC) were led at the plate by Ambria Blalock (2 for 3, walk, three runs) and Katie Lail (2 for 3, double, triple), while Katie Hamm, Karlie Micol and Sasha Duckworth all pitched.
W. McDowell 8, East Burke 0
The Lady Raiders (0-1 FAC) were shutout Monday at home. No more details were available.
E. McDowell 20, Walter Johnson 0 (3 inn.’s)
The Yellow Jackets (0-1 FAC) were blanked Tuesday on the road to open the season. No more details were available.
