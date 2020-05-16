RALEIGH — North Mecklenburg's Tristan Maxwell and Newton-Conover's Chyna Cornwell are the AP men's and women's prep basketball players of the year in North Carolina for the 2019-20 season.
George Stackhouse of Fayetteville Westover and Dee Hardy of Fayetteville Smith were selected men's and women's coaches of the year in results released Friday. That followed a vote of 15 statewide media members who also selected the AP all-state men's and women's teams.
The awards came two months after the coronavirus pandemic led to the postponement, and eventually last month's cancellation, of eight state championship games. The AP suspended its nomination process until there was clarity on the status of those games, then resumed after the NCHSAA declared finalists as co-champions.
Maxwell, son of former NBA player Vernon Maxwell, averaged 24 points for the Class 4A co-champion. The 6-foot-3 senior and Georgia Tech recruit earned seven votes to edge Concord Cannon sophomore Jaden Bradley, this year's Gatorade state player of the year who finished with six votes.
Cornwell, a 6-3 senior, averaged 26.2 points and 16.7 rebounds for the 2A co-champion. Her Lady Red Devils topped East Burke on the road in overtime in the West Regional semifinals. The Rutgers' recruit had seven votes to finish one ahead of Wilmington Ashley junior Saniya Rivers, who shared last year's AP award and won the Gatorade award for the second straight time.
Stackhouse led Westover to a 30-0 season and a share of the 3-A men's title. His five votes were one ahead of Freedom's Clint Zimmerman, whose first team as head coach at his alma mater after a decade as an assistant finished 29-1 and was the other 3-A co-champion.
Hardy earned eight votes after Smith went 31-1 and claimed the 3A women's co-championship. Southeast Guilford's Rachel Clark, last year's AP coach of the year, was second with two votes after her 30-1 team claimed the other half of that 3A crown after it topped Freedom by three in the West Regional final.
Rivers was the only unanimous pick for either all-state team. The men's team included two players — Raleigh Word of God's Isaiah Todd and Hudson Moravian Prep's Josh Hall — who are bypassing college basketball for professional options.
