In response to growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 in the community, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the city of Morganton is closing all its indoor recreation facilities until April 17, effective immediately.
This will affect the Collett Street Recreation Center, Mountain View Recreation Center and the Morganton Aquatic Center. All scheduled activities held at these facilities are canceled for the next 30 days. City outdoor parks will remain open, but restrooms at city parks will be closed.
All city athletics programs were canceled through April 6 last week, and that timeline now extends to April 17 as well. Call 828-438-5350 for more information.
Also, the Mid East Hare Scramble (MEHS) Association off-road racing series on its website this week announced that the event scheduled for this weekend at East Enola Beach will be postponed. The next MEHS event scheduled for April 10-11 at Horsepower Park (formerly Antioch Speedway) is still on as planned for now. Those events are the third and fourth on the MEHS 2020 schedule.
The series is also set to hit East Enola Beach on Aug. 22-23 and the Hickory regional airport track on Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
The 21st annual AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series dirtbike and ATV races presented by Maxxis at Steele Creek Campground late last week were postponed from April 4-5 but will be rescheduled, according to GNCC.
