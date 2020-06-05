The Morganton Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday via a press release that it is cautiously going ahead with youth baseball and softball this summer.
The city says there will be a few changes from the norm.
“As we are offering these as instructional leagues, teams will be divided into smaller numbers than we traditionally do,” according to the release. “This will help in being able to keep the kids at the current social distancing guidelines. This will also provide the players with more reps at bat and on-field playing time.
“The Recreation Department will do its due diligence in providing your child a safe environment in which to participate. All Recreation equipment being used will be sanitized by staff between games.”
In another change, the city league eliminated both T-ball and 8U softball this year.
On its Facebook page, the Rec Department has responded as follows to questions about why those age groups were dropped: “Due to social distancing regulations. It's hard to keep younger kids to adhere by guidelines. Safety is our top priority.”
The Rec Department says refunds will be distributed by mail “within a couple of weeks” to all individuals who have signed their children up for either T-ball or 8U softball, as well as to those who no longer are comfortable with their children playing this summer and wish to withdraw.
Available age groups now include 10U and 12U in softball and machine pitch (ages 7-8), minors (9-10), majors (11-12) and juniors (13-14) in baseball.
Play is expected to start in both sports either the last week of June or first week of July. As always, players are expected to provide their own gloves. The Rec Department also encourages each child to have his or her own bat and helmet this season if possible.
Registration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Collett Street Recreation Center will resume Monday and last until June 19. Cost is $30 for city residents and $40 for all others (multiple siblings discounted). For more information, call 828-438-5350.
“Specific participant, spectator rules and guidelines as it deals with COVID-19 will be posted prior to the beginning of the season. (Rules and regulations are subject to change depending on state guidelines),” the release states.
The city on Facebook also indicated it hopes to start play in its adult softball league by August but did not mention the status of its adult basketball league. Both were scheduled for the spring.
The city’s release also made no mention of the status of its youth swimming and youth tennis lessons or summer teams, which have been on hold since March amid the pandemic.
The baseball and softball league was the second one locally this week to announce plans to get back to games this summer. The Burke County Recreation Department youth baseball/softball league hopes to start games June 29.
The Mimosa Hills PGA Jr. League golf team also said earlier this week it hopes to hold an abbreviated season starting in July.
Last week, the Valdese Torpedo youth swim team announced its season was canceled but said it hopes to get together for some form of abbreviated summer program in July.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
