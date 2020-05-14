MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach Speedway is expected to close permanently at the end of the racing season, according to a report by The Sun News in Myrtle Beach.
The report said the track has released a summer schedule that likely will conclude with a zoning change by the Horry County Council and the track’s sale to a Charlotte-based developer that intends to build a combination of a commercial and residential development.
Track owner Bob Lutz said the process could conclude as soon as September. MBS’ Sun Fun 101 on Aug. 18 is its last scheduled race and will feature competition of four divisions. The season could last longer if rezoning takes more time.
“Once the season is over, Myrtle Beach Speedway will be gone, but the date of that is dependent on the rezoning,” MBS General Manager Steve Zacharias told The Sun News. “They’re in the process of the rezoning of the facility, and once that is official at that time, the final date will happen.”
The track, now a paved .538-mile D-shaped oval, opened as a half-mile dirt track in 1958 and hosted a NASCAR Grand National Series race each year through 1965. Hickory native Ned Jarrett won three of those nine races. MBS later hosted a yearly NASCAR Busch Series race from 1988 until 2000, with Jeff Green winning the final two.
