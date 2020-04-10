RALEIGH — North Carolina’s four area commissioners plus the state commissioner for American Legion baseball are set to hold a conference call tonight for the second time in five days, and Burke County Post 21 long-time head coach and current assistant coach Ron Swink said he believes they will vote on whether or not the 2020 season will take place.
The national American Legion office’s Americanism Commission last week announced the cancellation of the baseball World Series in Shelby (which had been scheduled for August, the 10th straight year Shelby was set to serve as host) as well as all eight regional baseball tournaments.
But they left it up to individual states to decide whether or not to have a regular season plus host area and state tournaments. N.C.’s four commissioners talked on Thursday for the first time after the national cancellations had been announced about how and when to move forward.
According to the Gaston Gazette, N.C. Area IV commissioner Jerry Hudson says he has talked with all 18 teams who are still so far all willing to field a team this season.
