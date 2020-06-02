RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State athletics director Boo Corrigan says the school has begun a schedule allowing student-athletes to return in phases to campus, with the first wave of football players permitted to return to student housing by June 20.
The school announced details of the plan Tuesday in an open letter from Corrigan, who said the plan is to return via “the safest and most responsible path moving forward.”
Corrigan says the first phase has already started by allowing members of the football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball programs who live locally to receive examinations and coronavirus testing.
If cleared, athletes would be allowed to participate in voluntary workouts, though they would be divided into small groups for safety precautions.
The second phase begins with football players returning to student housing “no later than” June 20, followed by men’s and women’s basketball players.
The third phase would bring back athletes in fall sports, though Corrigan said only that will come “later this summer” with additional details coming later. The final phase is the return of all other programs ahead of the fall semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.