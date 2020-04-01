The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is getting an expanded new look this weekend at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR announced Wednesday.
As planned, the series will continue Sunday with the Food City Showdown. But instead of having a last-chance qualifying race for non-Cup drivers, the field will consist solely of current and former Cup Series competitors on an invitation-only basis. FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted Wednesday that Sunday’s iRacing event will consist of “30 or so” Cup drivers.
The lineup for the race, scheduled to air at 1 p.m. on Sunday on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and the FOX Sports App, will be set by two heat races, through which all drivers will transfer to the main event.
For the non-Cup competitors who have participated so far or are new to the iRacing project, they’ll compete at virtual BMS the evening before in Saturday Night Thunder, which will be streamed live on eNASCAR.com. It will use iRacing’s ARCA Menards Series cars and be open to drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity, Gander Trucks, PEAK Mexico and Whelen Euro series, as well as ARCA.
Denny Hamlin (Homestead-Miami) and Timmy Hill (Texas) are the Pro Invitational Series race-winners so far.
Hill named betting favorite for Bristol
Texas winner Timmy Hill is the betting favorite for this Sunday’s third round of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.
In BetOnline.ag’s recently released odds, Hill is a 4-to-1 favorite to win again at Bristol. He finished third in the season-opener at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway and is the unofficial points leader for the online racing series.
William Byron, the Texas polesitter, has 5-to-1 odds for Bristol. Garrett Smithley, who has finished top five in both iRacing events, has a 6-to-1 betting line. And the races’ runners-up — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Homestead) and Ryan Preece (Texas) — have 8-to-1 odds.
Homestead-Miami winner Denny Hamlin has 12-to-1 odds for Bristol, just behind Alex Bowman (9-to-1).
