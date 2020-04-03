NASCAR has delayed the debut of its next generation stock car that was scheduled to hit the track next season.
The car will now be delayed until 2022 because the coronavirus pandemic has slowed development.
The Next Gen project has been years in the works as an industry-wide collaboration to cut costs and improve competition.
