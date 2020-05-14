DARLINGTON, S.C. — It’s not "Throwback Weekend" at Darlington Raceway, but Sunday’s race still likely will evoke memories of a bygone era in which NASCAR’s early-season visits to The Lady in Black were more of the norm and less of a novelty.
And, not surprisingly, no one loved to race in the springtime more than Hall of Famer David Pearson.
“The Silver Fox” still holds the record for most career victories at Darlington with 10, and seven of those came in the early race at The Track Too Tough to Tame. Both career totals just edge another Hall of Fame driver, Dale Earnhardt, who won nine times at Darlington and six times in the spring races.
Prior to his first Southern 500 victory in 1976, Pearson already had racked up six checkered flags in what was known as the Rebel 300, 400, 450 or 500 depending on the year.
His first career victory at the track came during the 1968 Rebel 400, in which Pearson outran the field, defeating second-place Darel Dieringer by 18 seconds.
“It’s a track you had to keep your mind on at all times,” Pearson said during a 2010 television interview with Kyle Petty. “People talking about it as the old ‘Lady in Black’ and ‘Too Tough to Tame,’ and I said if anybody’s going to tame it, I’m going to try to tame it.”
The Spartanburg native won the Rebel 400 again in 1970 and 1972 and the Rebel 500 in 1973 and 1976, with a Rebel 450 victory in 1974 to boot as part of the famous Wood Brothers Racing team.
“It ain’t how fast you get in the corner, it’s how fast you come off,” Pearson said in the same interview with Petty. “You could run it as deep as you wanted to. People ask me and new drivers come in there and ask me, ‘How do you run the track?’ And I’d take them out there and show them.
“I’d say, ‘I don’t care how far you can run … if you can run it deep, run deep. But be back on the throttle when you get right here.’”
It was the 1976 Rebel 500 that likely stands out in a number of racing fans’ minds. Fellow Hall of Fame driver Buddy Baker led 205 of the 367 laps that day, but was told by car owner Bud Moore that Pearson was gaining in the final laps.
Baker eventually was caught on the front stretch on lap 356 as Pearson pulled away to lead the final 12 laps for the victory.
He went on to capture a trio of Southern 500 victories from 1976-79, but fittingly, the final win of his illustrious career came during the 1980 CRC Chemicals Rebel 500 held in April at Darlington.
“His record 10 wins at Darlington Raceway put him in a league of his own,” track President Kerry Tharp said following Pearson’s death in November of 2018. “His fierce competitiveness and passion for the sport endeared him to the NASCAR faithful. His Hall of Fame career will go down as one of the most prolific in the history of the sport.
“A native South Carolinian, he was a wonderful ambassador for our sport and for the Palmetto State. He will be missed and will always be remembered.”
Pearson ended his career with 105 victories and three NASCAR championships.
