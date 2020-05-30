GREENSBORO — For the first time since 1948, there will be no East-West All-Star high school games this summer.
The N.C. Coaches Association, which runs the annual games and the accompanying coaching clinics, announced Thursday that it was canceling the games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Phil Weaver, executive director of the NCCA, said the vote of the association's board was unanimous.
"Due to current unknowns regarding the COVID-19 virus, government regulations and concerns about possible loss of normal physical conditioning, the NCCA has chosen not to jeopardize the health of the coaches, players and staff or the players’ upcoming college opportunities," the NCCA said in a news release. "At this writing, there exist no places to practice due to closures, and Gov. Cooper still has gyms closed. Furthermore, decisions about cancelling or fulfilling some contracts have to be made prior to the scheduled June 26 governor’s announcement."
Burke County was set to have two participants this summer, both members of the 29-win Freedom girls basketball team that reached the 3A state semifinals.
Recent graduates Blaikley Crooks and Josie Hise were announced as West team members earlier this month, marking the first time in the Lady Patriots’ rich history that teammates were selected in the same season. They were set to be the program’s 10th and 11th representatives all-time in the game.
Both will attend Lenoir-Rhyne to play basketball next season after both earning all-county, all-conference and all-district honors this past season.
The men’s and women’s basketball games were scheduled for July 20 at the Greensboro Coliseum. The soccer and football games were scheduled to take place the next two nights, also in Greensboro.
"There was really no discussion at all," Weaver said, adding that it was a decision that was made reluctantly.
Weaver said the NCCA had emailed all the players who had accepted invitations to play in the games, as well as their parents, and offered them the opportunity to come back next year and be introduced at halftime of the games. He also said this year's players would receive the medal that each player receives at the East-West banquet, a T-shirt and a copy of this year's program.
"At least we can do that," Weaver said, "but unfortunately I can't do much more."
All coaches' clinics will now be conducted virtually through the NCCA's website, and registration and association membership will be handled online as well.
It was the second set of local prep All-Star games canceled due to the pandemic. The 2020 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games pitting the top N.C. and S.C. seniors scheduled for March 28 in Wilmington were canceled.
The NCHSAA basketball state championship games scheduled for March were also canceled late last month.
The Greensboro News & Record contributed to this report.
