NCHSAA REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
All games Saturday
1A
BOYS
East: No. 1 North Edgecombe (27-2) vs. No. 6 Henderson Collegiate (25-10); Noon, at Minges Coliseum (ECU), Greenville
West: No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (21-8) vs. No. 4 Chatham Charter (32-1); 4:30 p.m., at Tarlton Complex (CVCC), Hickory
GIRLS
East: No. 3 Weldon (26-1) vs. No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (24-4); 2 p.m., at Minges Coliseum (ECU), Greenville
West: No. 1 Murphy (29-0) vs. No. 2 Alleghany (27-3)/No. 3 Mitchell (22-5); 2:15 p.m., at Tarlton Complex (CVCC), Hickory
2A
BOYS
East: No. 1 South Granville (29-0)/No. 4 Reidsville (26-2) vs. No. 3 Farmville Central (28-2); 6 p.m., at Minges Coliseum (ECU), Greenville
West: No. 1 Forest Hills (29-0) vs. No. 3 Shelby (25-3); 2:15 p.m., at Shuford Gym (L-R), Hickory
GIRLS
East: No. 1 Farmville Central (24-3) vs. No. 3 Kinston (27-3); 4 p.m., at Minges Coliseum (ECU), Greenville
West: No. 1 Salisbury (28-1)/No. 4 Forbush (28-2) vs. No. 3 Newton-Conover (28-2); Noon, at Tarlton Complex (CVCC), Hickory
3A
BOYS
East: No. 1 Westover (29-0) vs. No. 3 Northwood (27-2); 6 p.m., at Capel Arena (Fay. State), Fayetteville
West: No. 3 Freedom (28-1) vs. No. 5 Hunter Huss (26-4); 6:45 p.m., at Shuford Gym (L-R), Hickory
GIRLS
East: No. 3 E.E. Smith (30-1) vs. No. 5 Jacksonville (24-3); 2 p.m., at Capel Arena (Fay. State), Fayetteville
West: No. 1 Freedom (29-0) vs. No. 2 Southeast Guilford (29-1); 4:30 p.m., at Shuford Gym (L-R), Hickory
4A
BOYS
East: No. 3 Pinecrest (27-3) vs. No. 9 Lumberton (25-5); Noon, at Capel Arena (Fay. State), Fayetteville
West: No. 1 North Mecklenburg (29-1) vs. No. 2 Olympic (22-6); Noon, at Shuford Gym (L-R), Hickory
GIRLS
East: No. 1 Southeast Raleigh (26-1) vs. No. 10 Millbrook (24-6); 4 p.m., at Capel Arena (Fay. State), Fayetteville
West: No. 1 Mallard Creek (27-2) vs. No. 7 Vance (25-5); 6:45 p.m., at Tarlton Complex (CVCC), Hickory
