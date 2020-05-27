CHAPEL HILL — Commissioner Que Tucker on Tuesday said the NCHSAA is not looking into sports changing seasons — though nothing in the association’s bylaws would prevent that — and that its plan is for all sports to resume training sessions in some fashion when the current dead period ends June 15.
Those were the biggest two developments from a Zoom video conference in which the NCHSAA addressed questions from the media.
The possibility was mentioned of moving some lower-risk sports in terms of COVID-19 spread from the spring to the fall, while pushing football — a higher-risk sport because of the degree of physical contact and the close proximity of the players, as well as the crowds football typically attracts — back to the spring when it is hoped that the situation will be safer for athletes.
“That’s not where we are,” Tucker said. “We do not think that it is wise to even talk about moving sports seasons right now. Our sports doctors said it’s just too early to talk about that, so we’re not really entertaining that as an idea.”
Instead, Tucker and the association are focusing on offering guidance to schools on how to safely return to workouts and competition through video conferences this week with athletics directors.
“Precautions are being added and revised,” Tucker said, "to ensure that we’re doing all that we can from a health and safety perspective to limit the spread of the virus.”
The NCHSAA is encouraging athletics departments to begin to prepare for the resumption of activities by purchasing items such as hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, masks, gloves, hand-washing stations, water stations, entrance and exit signs for facilities and materials to mark social-distancing areas. It will be up to each school or school district to fund those purchases.
Tucker says while more physical sports like football and basketball would be limited versus other sports in terms of what they can do after June 15, “there’s no reason why there could not be physical conditioning or drills (in those sports too) with the idea of when they can play, teams in those have had the chance to get together while keeping in mind (COVID) safety guidelines.”
The association says that its board of directors on Monday authorized staff to continue working with the NCHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to create plans for a phased return to summer activities and conditioning.
“This is unprecedented territory, and while we hope to return to activities in mid-June, we know that conditions change rapidly relative to this virus. … Conditions must continue to improve,” Tucker said.
The NCHSAA suspended spring sports competition beginning March 14 and postponed the boys and girls basketball state championship games that were to be played that day. The association canceled the rest of spring sports April 24 and declared basketball co-champions in each classification.
If football and other fall sports do not begin on schedule with the traditional start of practice Aug. 1, Tucker said the association will look at other options.
“Maybe that date is the middle of August,” she said. “Maybe it’s Sept. 1.”
But Tucker said that if it’s mid-September and schools have not been able to start practicing, “then obviously we would be looking at shortening the regular season. … It might mean that we would have to look at fewer teams in the playoffs. Nothing is off the table. … Anything is possible.”
Even if a full football season is played, having fewer fans or no fans in the stands would impact the finances of every athletics program.
“It would be serious,” Tucker said. “I don’t think there’s any question that football is very important in terms of the financial viability of most athletics programs. To not be able to have any fans in the stands would just be really, really tough.
“We’re not at the point yet where we’re folding up the tent on football for this fall. We are hopeful that we can have at least some fans, but we’ll have to figure out how that plays out.”
Tucker said the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services would assist the NCHSAA in a potential recommendation as to what capacity stadiums should be filled for football and acknowledged that turning fans away at the gate could be an unfortunate consequence in some cases. She said while the NCHSAA would not get into who gets in the gate and who doesn’t in that hypothetical, it would be willing to work with member schools to find solutions that are equitable.
Tucker also said the NCHSAA would be hesitant to push back the scheduled late-October, early-November start of winter sports, because a full basketball season might allow schools to recoup some of the revenue lost with a shortened football season. Tucker also pointed out that the winter season could be impacted by a rise in COVID-19 cases or an unusually bad flu season.
“It’s our goal," she said, "to do everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, our coaches and the communities that are represented by our schools.”
The N.C. DHSS and National Federation of State High School Associations in the last 10 days have both released guidance to be considered when sports resume, but Tucker said the NCHSAA will release its own COVID guidelines for sports’ resumption “at least one week before June 15.”
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com. The Greensboro News & Record also contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.